Five memorable moments from the 2018 IAAF Diamond League

Bengaluru, September 3: The International Association of Athletics Federations' (IAAF) Diamond League drew to a close in Belgium's capital city as the second batch of champions were crowned in Brussels, following on from the first final in Zurich in which India's Neeraj Chopra finished fourth in javelin throw discipline.

A host of global superstars like Qatar's high jump world champion Mutaz Essa Barshim, 100 and 200M star Elaine Thompson of Jamaica, 200M world champion Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands, 3000M world champion Hellen Obiri of Kenya and America's six-time Diamone League triple jump champion Christian Taylor enthralled the world over three months with some terrific performance on the track.

One world record and nine IAAF Diamond League records were broken throughout the three-month season, along with dozens of world leads, meeting records and national records.

Beyond the record-breaking performances, there were many other memorable moments, close finishes and intriguing battles.

myKhel.com looks at five of the memorable moments during the 14-leg IAAF Diamond League series which began at the Qatar Sports Club athletics track in Doha on May 4 and concluded at the Memorial Van Damme track in Brussels on August 31.

Abderrahman Samba's sub-47 400m hurdles win, Paris Qatar's Aberrahman Samba became the second-fastest man ever over 400M hurdles in the Paris leg. He beat a world-class field including Norway's world champion Karsten Warholm in 46.98 - just 0.20 off the world record set by USA's Kevin Young when winning the 1992 Olympic title. Beatrice Chepkoech's steeplechase world record, Monaco Beatrice Chepkoech, had lost her chance of winning the world 3,000M steeplechase title in London World Championships last year after initially missing a water jump and having to double back to complete it. The Kenyan made the headlines for the right reasons in Monaco this year by setting a world record of 8:44.32, taking more than eight seconds off the previous mark. Sandra Perkovic's 70M discus throw, Doha World and Olympic discus champion Sandra Perkovic kick-started her 2018 IAAF Diamond League campaign with a world-leading throw of 71.38m in Doha. The Croatoan broke her own IAAF Diamond League record in the process to set the tone and tenor for the season. Conseslus Kipruto's one-shoed steeplechase win, Zurich World and Olympic champion Conseslus Kipruto lost his left shoe after a minute and a half of the men's 3,000M steeplechase in Zurich. Despite that the Kenyan went on to retain his IAAF Diamond League title by overtaking Morocco's world silver medallist Soufiane El Bakkali in between the final barrier and the finishing line. Selemon Barega's world-leading 5,000M win, Brussels Eighteen-year-old Selemon Barega led home four other super-fast Ethiopians, including world champion Muktar Edris, to win the IAAF Diamond League 5,000M title in Brussels in 12:43.02. Not only was his time a world lead, World Under-20 record and IAAF Diamond League record, but it moved him to fourth on the world all-time list.

(With inputs from IAAF).