Five memorable moments from the 2018 IAAF Diamond League

Abderrahman Samba's sub-47 400m hurdles win, Paris
Qatar's Aberrahman Samba became the second-fastest man ever over 400M hurdles in the Paris leg.
He beat a world-class field including Norway's world champion Karsten Warholm in 46.98 - just 0.20 off the world record set by USA's Kevin Young when winning the 1992 Olympic title.
Beatrice Chepkoech's steeplechase world record, Monaco
Beatrice Chepkoech, had lost her chance of winning the world 3,000M steeplechase title in London World Championships last year after initially missing a water jump and having to double back to complete it.
The Kenyan made the headlines for the right reasons in Monaco this year by setting a world record of 8:44.32, taking more than eight seconds off the previous mark.
Sandra Perkovic's 70M discus throw, Doha
World and Olympic discus champion Sandra Perkovic kick-started her 2018 IAAF Diamond League campaign with a world-leading throw of 71.38m in Doha.
The Croatoan broke her own IAAF Diamond League record in the process to set the tone and tenor for the season.
Conseslus Kipruto's one-shoed steeplechase win, Zurich
World and Olympic champion Conseslus Kipruto lost his left shoe after a minute and a half of the men's 3,000M steeplechase in Zurich.
Despite that the Kenyan went on to retain his IAAF Diamond League title by overtaking Morocco's world silver medallist Soufiane El Bakkali in between the final barrier and the finishing line.
Selemon Barega's world-leading 5,000M win, Brussels
Eighteen-year-old Selemon Barega led home four other super-fast Ethiopians, including world champion Muktar Edris, to win the IAAF Diamond League 5,000M title in Brussels in 12:43.02.
Not only was his time a world lead, World Under-20 record and IAAF Diamond League record, but it moved him to fourth on the world all-time list.