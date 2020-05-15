Former Karnataka Athletics Association chief Muthappa Rai passes away

Rai, who has been suffering from brain cancer for the past one year, was admitted at Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road, where he breathed his last at 2.30 am.

The 68-year-old is survived by his wife and two sons. The last rites will be held at his residence in Bidadi on Friday afternoon.

Due to restrictions imposed to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, only his family members will be participating in the funeral.

Rai, who has a dubious past record as an underworld don and was probably the last to rule the underworld in India's IT city, had turned into a social activist and was leading a philanthropic life in his later years and had floated the non-political Jaya Karnataka outfit.

Representing the Ramanagara District Athletics Association, Rai was elected chairperson of KAA in 2018 and got re-elected for a second term in 2019.

After his re-election, Rai had promised to solve the prolonged stand-off between athletics and football and had asserted that the Sree Kanteerava Stadium will remain for athletics activities only.

However, due to ill-health he gave up all positions in January when he called a press conference in his hometown in Bidadi where he had dropped hints at retirement from all walks of active social life.

Clarifying on the multiple rumours on his health conditions, Muthappa Rai had then told reporters that he was diagnosed with brain cancer and that he was ready to fight it.

"I'm 68-years-old now. I survived even after being hit with five bullets. I'm not afraid of death and living entirely on will power. I've resigned from the post of President, Karnataka Athletics Association and have appointed a new chief for Jaya Karnataka organisation."

According to some of his close aides, he leaves behind landed properties worth several hundred crores across Karnataka.

"I've already prepared a legal will pertaining to my property and the same has been communicated to my children. I've also told them to give a residential plot to my associates who've been living with me for 15-20 years," Rai had then explained about the property row.