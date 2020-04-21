Coronavirus: Four more UFC events called off

UFC president Dana White vowed to stage an event on May 9 after UFC 249 could not go ahead last Saturday (April 18).

Yet it was announced on Monday (April 20) that UFC 250 will not take place as planned in Sao Paulo two weeks on Saturday (May 9) due to the closure of the Ibirapuera Gymnasium for the installation of a field hospital until September.

An event in Lincoln, Nebraska that was set to be staged this Saturday (April 25) has been called off as a result of state and county restrictions on public gatherings.

There will also be no fighting in Oklahoma City seven days later, while UFC Fight Night in San Diego on May 16 will not take place.

UFC stated that the organisation "looks forward to returning with an event in the near future".