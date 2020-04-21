English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Four more UFC events called off

By Peter Thompson

Las Vegas, April 21: Another four UFC events have been cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

UFC president Dana White vowed to stage an event on May 9 after UFC 249 could not go ahead last Saturday (April 18).

Yet it was announced on Monday (April 20) that UFC 250 will not take place as planned in Sao Paulo two weeks on Saturday (May 9) due to the closure of the Ibirapuera Gymnasium for the installation of a field hospital until September.

An event in Lincoln, Nebraska that was set to be staged this Saturday (April 25) has been called off as a result of state and county restrictions on public gatherings.

There will also be no fighting in Oklahoma City seven days later, while UFC Fight Night in San Diego on May 16 will not take place.

UFC stated that the organisation "looks forward to returning with an event in the near future".

More UFC News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 17,656 | World - 2,406,575
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 4:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 21, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue