Four-time Grand Slam champion Mary Pierce announced as ambassador for TCS World 10K

Pierce reached her career high ranking of World #3 in 1995, post her first Grand Slam Singles title - that of the Australian Open in January 1995. Mary has in a career that lasted from the early nineties to 2005 gained, four Grand Slam titles including one with India's first Grand Slam winner Mahesh Bhupathi in the Mixed Doubles event at Wimbledon 2005. A title she won with the Indian without dropping a single set through the whole tournament. However, as fate would have it, Mary's Wimbledon title with Mahesh, would be the last Grand Slam title of her career, which ended in a calamitous knee injury.

THIS IS HUGE! Join us in welcoming Tennis legend, Mary Pierce as our #TCSW10K 2018 event ambassador. pic.twitter.com/0CaLSLO8lw — TCS World 10K (@TCSWorld10K) May 3, 2018

Having spent a lifetime on the tennis court, retiring in 2006 - Mary has found peace with her life on the island of Mauritius, where she trains young tennis players. Mary, as the international event ambassador of the TCS World 10K, will use her story of struggle, hard work and a commitment towards excellence, to encourage the 25,000-odd people who will take to the streets for the eleventh edition of the TCS World 10K on 27th May 2018.

Talking over a telephonic interview, and excited to be in India, Mary said, "I am excited to be the Ambassador for the upcoming TCS World 10k race in Bengaluru! I always enjoyed running, it was a part of my training. It not only builds you physically, but it also improves your health and strengthens your mind! I wish to all the participants good luck & have a great race!"

Speaking on Pierce's maiden association with the run as the Event Ambassador, Vivek Singh, Joint Managing Director of Procam International, said "Having Mary in our midst, is a great honour and we are grateful for her presence, joining us on the sidelines of the French Open, which is her most historical title. As an athlete, Mary's personal story of grit and pure hard work is one that will inspire many of our runners, while her post professional tennis career life, will encourage people to look beyond the only finish line in sight. We look forward to welcoming Mary Pierce as the International Event Ambassador for this edition of the run and believe that her life script will provide very interesting learnings. Bien venue Mary!"

Source: Press Release