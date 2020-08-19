Froome and Thomas left out of Team INEOS' Tour de France line-up

Four-time champion Froome and 2018 winner Thomas were not included in the eight-man line-up for the first Grand Tour of the year, which will begin on August 29.

Froome, who will move to Israel Start-Up Nation next year, will target the Vuelta a Espana and Thomas will lead INEOS' charge at the Giro d'Italia.

Reigning Tour champion Egan Bernal will spearhead the team's hunt for an eighth title in nine years and will be supported by debutant Richard Carapaz, who won the Giro last year.