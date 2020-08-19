English
Froome and Thomas left out of Team INEOS' Tour de France line-up

By Tom Webber
Froome, Thomas
Former Tour de France champions Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas have not been included in the Team INEOS squad for this year's race.

London, August 19: Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas have been left out of Team INEOS' line-up for the 2020 Tour de France, it has been announced.

Four-time champion Froome and 2018 winner Thomas were not included in the eight-man line-up for the first Grand Tour of the year, which will begin on August 29.

Froome, who will move to Israel Start-Up Nation next year, will target the Vuelta a Espana and Thomas will lead INEOS' charge at the Giro d'Italia.

Reigning Tour champion Egan Bernal will spearhead the team's hunt for an eighth title in nine years and will be supported by debutant Richard Carapaz, who won the Giro last year.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 13:00 [IST]
