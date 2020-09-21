Garrick Higgo's stunning final round clinches maiden Tour title

Higgo struck a seven-under-par 65 on Sunday (September 20) to finish on 19 under for the tournament, one stroke ahead of Pep Angles.

The left-handed Higgo was not the only South African to impress at Royal Obidos, with compatriot George Coetzee – the Portugal Masters champion – coming in tied for third with Andrew Wilson on 15 under.

Higgo, 21, dropped only three shots across the tournament, hitting his last bogey on the 10th hole during his second round.

He entered the final round one shot off leader Vitor Lopes, who failed to continue his form from the opening three rounds and had to settle for a share of seventh.

The winning moment pic.twitter.com/9BVAMumkZG — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) September 20, 2020

"It feels awesome," Higgo said. "I thought it was going to be a little bit easier over the last three holes but [Pep Angles] made it a bit tough.

"I just really enjoyed it and I just made sure I had fun out there.

"It feels pretty surreal to be honest. I'm sure it's going to kick in tonight but my family and everyone is excited, I'm excited, it's an awesome feeling."