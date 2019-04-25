English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Golovkin announces coach split

By Opta
A new trainer will be in Gennady Golovkins corner when he returns to the ring against Steve Rolls in June.
A new trainer will be in Gennady Golovkin's corner when he returns to the ring against Steve Rolls in June.

Gennady Golovkin has announced a split from long-time coach Abel Sanchez.

The former unified middleweight world champion confirmed the news in a statement on Instagram, describing it as a "major decision".

Golovkin, who recently signed a six-fight deal with DAZN, will return to the ring against Canadian Steve Rolls in June.

And he will have a new trainer in his corner for that bout at Madison Square Garden, which will mark Golovkin's first outing since losing his WBA and WBC titles in a rematch with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez last September.

"I would like to announce that I have made a major decision for myself and for my career," said the 37-year-old.

"I want to build on what I have already achieved and continue to better myself. Therefore, I will not be training with Abel Sanchez.

"This was not an easy decision for me and it is not a reflection on Abel's professional abilities.

"He is a great trainer, a loyal trainer, and a Hall of Fame trainer.

"I will be announcing my new trainer at a later date. But today, I want to thank Abel for the lessons he taught me in boxing."

View this post on Instagram

Я хотел бы объявить о важном решении, которое принял для себя и своей карьеры. Мне необходимо продолжать совершенствоваться, опираясь на то, чего я уже достиг. Поэтому я решил не тренироваться с Абелем Санчесом. Это было нелёгкое решение, которое никак не связано с его профессиональными качествами. Он хороший тренер, преданный, тренер из Зала Славы. Я объявлю своего нового тренера в ближайшее время, но сегодня я хотел бы поблагодарить Абеля за то, что он дал мне в боксе. ⠀ I would like to announce that I have made a major decision for myself and for my career. I want to build on what I have already achieved and continue to better myself. Therefore, I will not be training with Abel Sanchez. This was not an easy decision for me and it is not a reflection on Abel's professional abilities. He is a great trainer, a loyal trainer, and a Hall of Fame trainer. I will be announcing my new trainer at a later date. But today, I want to thank Abel for the lessons he taught me in boxing.

A post shared by Gennady Golovkin | GGG (@gggboxing) on Apr 24, 2019 at 2:22pm PDT

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: boxing gennady golovkin wbc wba
    Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2019, 14:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 25, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue