English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Golovkin to defend middleweight titles against Szeremeta on December 18

By Dejan Kalinic

New York, November 25: Gennady Golovkin will defend his IBF and IBO middleweight titles against Kamil Szeremeta on December 18.

Golovkin, 38, was last in action in October last year, beating Sergiy Derevyanchenko by unanimous decision in New York.

The Kazakh (40-1-1) will face unbeaten Pole Szeremeta (21-0) next month, it was announced on Tuesday (November 24).

"@gggboxing makes history on Dec 18 with a record breaking 21st defence of his world middleweight title v IBF mandatory @szeremeta_kamil on @daznboxing from @HardRockHolly," Golovkin's promoter Eddie Hearn tweeted.

Golovkin's second-round knockout of Vanes Martirosyan in May 2018 saw him equal Bernard Hopkins' middleweight record of 20 consecutive defences.

But that run and his unbeaten record was ended by Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in a majority-decision loss in September of that year.

Szeremeta has five knockouts in his 21 professional wins but has fought outside Poland just three times – including beating Oscar Cortes on the undercard for the fight between Golovkin and Derevyanchenko.

More BOXING News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: boxing gennady golovkin ibf
Story first published: Wednesday, November 25, 2020, 4:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 25, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More