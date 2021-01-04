English
Gerwyn Price seals stunning PDC Darts World Championship triumph

By Russell Greaves

London, January 4: Gerwyn Price claimed the PDC World Championship title after missing 11 match darts in an otherwise stunning 7-3 victory over Gary Anderson.

In his maiden final, former rugby union and league professional Price outclassed two-time winner Anderson to take the trophy and move to the top of the world rankings.

Having put himself within touching distance courtesy of a stunning showing in which he averaged over 100, the Welshman struggled to get over the line.

But he finally got the job done by nailing double five, having come from 2-0 down in legs in what proved to be the final set.

"I've never felt anything like that in my life. I've never felt pressure like that," Price told Sky Sports.

"When you get that chance to win, you have three darts in your hand and you think you will take it, but I've never been in that position to win the World Championship and it was tough."

Story first published: Monday, January 4, 2021, 4:00 [IST]
