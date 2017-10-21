Ghosal reaches biggest-ever PSA semis at VAS Championships

Bengaluru, October 21: India's Saurav Ghosal will appear in his biggest-ever Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Tour semifinal after defeatinf Egypt's Mohamed Abouelghar 11-9, 5-11, 8-11, 11-3, 11-8 in the quarter-finals of the Channel VAS Championships at St George's Hill, Weybridge, England.

The world No.26 had lost to Abouelghar in just 29 minutes the last time they played in September's Macau Open final but he looked in good form coming into the match after following up a successful qualifying campaign with a surprise victory over World No.6 Marwan ElShorbagy in round one.

And the 31-year-old came back from 1-2 down in the PSA M100 tournament where he came through thequalifiers to claim victory over the eighth-seeded Egyptian in 68 minutes to set up a last four clash with top seed and world No.1 Mohamed El Shorbagy.

"I'm happy to beat someone like Abou, especially after I lost 0-3 to him in Macau three weeks ago," said Ghosal.

"He's been playing really well over the past 12/18 months and he's played really well against the top guys, so to back up what I did against Marwan the other day and to beat someone of his calibre is pleasing.

"It was a really good match, I think both of us played some pretty high quality squash, so I'm really happy that my body and my mind were able to cope," Ghosal added.

Result - Quarter-Final: 2017 Channel VAS Championships at St George's Hill

Saurav Ghosal (IND) bt Mohamed Abouelghar (EGY) 3-2: 11-9, 5-11, 8-11, 11-3, 11-8 (68m)