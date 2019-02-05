Golconda Masters to tee off 2019 PGTI season

The Pro-Am event of the season-opener will be held on February 10. The tournament will witness participation by 124 golfers. Besides India’s leading professionals, the field will also feature professionals from countries such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Australia.

The 2019 edition of the Golconda Masters marks the beginning of a new era in Indian golf as PGTI aligns itself with the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) system for the first time. The Golconda Masters 2019 will be the first ever PGTI event to offer world ranking points.

The break-up of OWGR points for all PGTI events will be as follows: Winner – 5 points, Runner-up – 3 points, Third Place – 2 points, Fourth Place – 1.6 points, Fifth Place – 1.2 points.

The top Indian professionals in the fray include Asian Tour regulars Khalin Joshi (2018 PGTI Order of Merit champion), Ajeetesh Sandhu (2016 & 2017 Golconda Masters champion), Chikkarangappa, Aman Raj, Chiragh Kumar, Abhijit Singh Chadha as well as other leading players such as Rashid Khan, defending champion Udayan Mane and Harendra Gupta (2015 Golconda Masters champion), to name a few.

The foreign challenge will be led by the Sri Lankan quartet of Anura Rohana, N Thangaraja, Mithun Perera and K Prabagaran as well as Australian Kunal Bhasin and Bangladesh’s Md Zamal Hossain Mollah.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said, “It is an exciting time for Indian golf as the PGTI joins the list of the elite golfing tours in the world that are a part of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) system. The majestic Hyderabad Golf Club provides the ideal setting for the PGTI to turn a new leaf in its history. We thank the Hyderabad Golf Association and Telangana Tourism for their unflinching support in staging the Golconda Masters for the fifth year in succession. With the advent of world ranking points we expect more fierce competition on the tour than ever before. We wish the players all the best.”

Source: PGTI