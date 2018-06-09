Golden day for Indian athletics as Anu, Tejaswin hog limelight

It is India's third gold medal of the four-day meet being held at the Gigu Nagaragawa Stadium.

Ashish Jakhar had created a new Under-20 national record en route to clinching men's hammer throw gold with a distance of 76.86M on the opening day of the championship.

Later, Jisna Mathew won the 400M gold in a time of 53.26 to clinch the second gold for India.

Uttarakhand lad Anu, who is an established middle-distance runner and had clinched 800M silver medallist for India at the World School Games in France with a timing of 1:53.59, was in a class of his own at Jifu as he won in 1:54.11sec.

Iran's Abdolrahim Dorzadeh clinched silver in 1:54.23 while Fuki Torri delighted the home crowd with a time of 1:54.55, which won him the bronze.

Anu Kumar of India won Gold medal in the men's 800m with a performance of 1:54.11s in the Asian Juniors at Gifu. @afiindia pic.twitter.com/rinimmf9Az — Rahul PAWAR (@rahuldpawar) June 9, 2018

Anu, who trains at the sports college Raipur, had shot to fame during the inaugural Khelo India School Games, where he won the first double gold medallist in the competition, clinching both 800M and 1,500M.

India won one more bronze medal on the third day of the championship with its quartet of Gurindervir Singh, Nithin, Akash Balakumar and Prajwal Mandanna clocking 40.75sec.

In a dramatic final of men's 4x100m relay, India men's team ( Prajwal Mandanna Kakera Ravi KUMAR, Akash BALAKUMAR, Nithin and Gurindervir Singh) won Bronze medal clocking 40.75s inn the Asian Junior at Gifu @afiindia pic.twitter.com/aI5Vqy7EIa — Rahul PAWAR (@rahuldpawar) June 9, 2018

India are fielding 30 men and 21 women, in 16 different events in the meet which concludes on Sunday (June 10). Having finished overall third with 17 medals that included seven gold, four silver and six bronze medals at the last edition of the championships in Vietnam two years ago, India will be hopeful of improving their ranking this year.

Tejaswin creates history in USA

There was more good news for Indian athletics as Tejaswin Shankar bagged a historic gold in high jump with an attempt of 2.24M at the prestigious NCAA Track and Field Championship in Eugene, USA.

UP AND OVER@KStateTFXC freshman Tejaswin Shankar clears 2.24m (7-04.25) to win the national title!

PS: @KStateTFXC has won 5️⃣ #NCAATF high jump titles in the last 🔟 years pic.twitter.com/BJv11aGoVY — TrackTown USA (@GoTrackTownUSA) June 9, 2018

In the process, the 19-year-old became just the third Indian athlete to win the NCAA title after Mohinder Gill (who won five triple jump titles between 1969 and 1971) and discus thrower Vikas Gowda (2012).

The New Delhi-based athlete who moved on a scholarship to Kansas last year and had made his Commonwealth Games debut at Gold Coast, Australia, in April, crossed 2.24m at his final attempt with the bar at that height. Earlier he cleared 2.08, 2.13, 2.18 and 2.21 in his first attempts.