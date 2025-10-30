Arsenal's Squad Depth Provides Strong Opportunity For Competing On All Fronts This Season

Hong Kong Open Golf: Tom McKibbin Sets Course Record While Anirban Lahiri Delivers Strong Performance At the Hong Kong Open, Tom McKibbin achieved a remarkable course record of 60, while Anirban Lahiri showcased resilience with a score of 5-under-par. The tournament highlights emerging talents and established players in competitive golf.

Hong Kong, Oct 30: LIV Golf's Tom McKibbin set a new course record at the Hong Kong Open with a flawless 10-under-par 60. This impressive performance gave him the first-round lead at the Hong Kong Golf Club. Local amateur Jeffrey Shen also impressed with a seven-under 63, trailing McKibbin by three strokes.

McKibbin began his round on hole 11, quickly gaining momentum with birdies on holes 12 and 13. He then achieved three consecutive birdies from holes 15 to 17. The 22-year-old continued his streak with a birdie-eagle combination on holes two and three, finishing strong with additional birdies on holes eight and ten.

Anirban Lahiri of Crushers GC showcased resilience in his opening round, ending at five-under-par. His day included an eagle, five birdies, and one bogey. Lahiri described his round as challenging yet fulfilling. "I actually played really well tee to green across all 18 holes," he said.

Lahiri credited playing alongside Louis Oosthuizen for helping maintain focus. "I told myself, 'Come on, hang in there and keep him in sight,' because he just took off," he remarked about their pairing. Lahiri expressed support for the International Series, noting its growth and prestige.

Ajeetesh Sandhu and S.S.P. Chawrasia both started strong with four-under-par rounds. Thai golfer Jazz Janewattananond delivered a flawless 61 to sit just one shot behind McKibbin. Kiradech Aphibarnrat followed closely at eight under, alongside Oosthuizen and Thomas Pieters.

McKibbin was thrilled with his performance, stating: "It was obviously a very, very good round." He noted that he didn't miss many shots and capitalised on the par fives. Reflecting on nearly matching Patrick Reed's previous record of 59, McKibbin said: "60 is the lowest round that I have ever shot."

Kiradech Aphibarnrat enjoyed his first Asian Tour start of the season with nine birdies and one bogey. He praised his iron play and relished being back on tour. "The key for me today was simply enjoying being back on the Asian Tour," he shared.

Oosthuizen's Afternoon Success

Stinger GC's Louis Oosthuizen excelled in the afternoon rounds with six back-nine birdies aided by excellent putting. "Ten putts on the back nine definitely helped!" he commented. Oosthuizen attributed his success to effective practice earlier in the day.

Despite local favourite Taichi Kho struggling with a seven-over 77, Jeffrey Shen shone brightly among a group tied for sixth place at seven under par. Shen recovered well after suffering heat stroke last weekend in Dubai.

Shen's Home Advantage

Shen felt comfortable playing at his home course with family support present. "I mean, I like this feeling, with my family and my friends here to support me," he said about playing at Hong Kong Golf Club.

The tournament is part of nine elevated events on the Asian Tour leading into the LIV Golf League for top-ranked players by season end.