Golf: McEvoy wins on European Tour at 285th attempt

Written By: OPTA
London, July 29: Richard McEvoy became a European Tour winner at the 285th attempt as a birdie at the last secured European Open glory on Sunday.

The Englishman, fresh from winning on the Challenge Tour in France last week, began the final round as co-leader with Bryson DeChambeau and one stroke clear of Masters champion Patrick Reed.

But while his illustrious American rivals faltered at Green Eagle, McEvoy's one-over-par 73 was enough to finish the tournament at 11 under, one stroke clear of Allen John, Christofer Blomstrand and Renato Paratore.

It was not plain sailing for the 39-year-old, who played his first European Tour event in 2001, and he was two over for the round through 17 holes before staying cool at the last to brilliantly sink a 20-foot putt for a birdie four.

"It's incredible," McEvoy said after pocketing €333,330. "I've waited a long time, 17 years as a pro on and off the Tour. I'm absolutely over the moon.

"I fought hard, I believed, and even at the last I overpowered my caddie to lay it up to give myself the best opportunity to make birdie and I managed to do it.

"I've tried to enjoy my golf as much as possible. Not that I haven't been but I just needed to that little bit more and it's just come up proper trumps."

DeChambeau had been in contention all week but endured a nightmare Sunday that culminated with a triple-bogey eight at the last, and a round of 78 left him five shots back in a tie for 13th.

Reed was similarly disappointing, a four-over 76 meaning he was four shots back, but amateur Allen signed for the round of the day – a 67 – to take a share of second, while Blomstrand and Paratore each birdied the last as a four-way play-off at one stage appeared a distinct possibility.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 29, 2018, 22:20 [IST]
