Golf needs Tiger Woods' body to hold up in 2020, says Brooks Koepka

Other than his PGA Tour record-equalling 82nd win at the Zozo Championship in Japan, which arrived in October, Woods struggled for form and fitness in the aftermath of his sensational win at The Masters last year.

He had knee surgery in August after missing the cut at the US PGA Championship and The Open, as well as finishing in a tie for 21st at the U.S. Open.

Koepka, who himself suffered a serious knee injury in 2019, hopes Woods will be back to his best and knows his fellow American is still capable of achieving serious success at the age of 44.

"Hopefully his body holds up because it's good for the game, it's good for golf, it's good for everybody," Koepka said to Omnisport after being asked about Woods' prospects for this year and beyond.

"It all depends on his health, I don't know how he's feeling. I'm not in his body. But if he's healthy obviously he can win, we all know how good he is, I don't think that's in question.

"But it all depends on his body. If he feels good he can definitely compete, he can win, there is no question."

Woods will make his return to the course at next week's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, while Koepka will open his campaign at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Thursday.

That European Tour appearance will be four-time major winner Koepka's first outing since he withdrew from the CJ Cup with his knee injury in October.

Koepka was talking ahead of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship presented by EGA, where they were predicting the future of the game and how it could change over the next 10 years.