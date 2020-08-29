English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Govt allows sports gathering of up to 100 people from September 21

By Pti

New Delhi, Aug 29: The Union Home Ministry on Saturday decided to allow sports gathering of up to 100 people with effect from September 21 in its Unlock-4 guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the new set of guidelines, the ministry lifted the total ban on sports activities, which was earlier put in place till August 31.

"Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from September 21," the ministry said.

However, such limited gatherings can only be held with the mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer, the guidelines said.

Sporting activities in the country came to a grinding halt in March due to the coronavirus outbreak. The marquee cricket event IPL was also shifted to the UAE in view of the rising cases of coronavirus in the country.

More SPORTS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: REN 2 - 1 MTP
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, August 29, 2020, 22:33 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 29, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More