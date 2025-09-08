More sports Vasseur Expresses Optimism For Hamilton's Ferrari Future Following Strong Performance At Monza Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur is optimistic about Lewis Hamilton's future after his strong performance at the Italian Grand Prix. Despite past struggles, Vasseur believes Hamilton can build on this momentum for the remainder of the 2025 season. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 8, 2025, 22:26 [IST]

Fred Vasseur, the Ferrari team principal, is optimistic about Lewis Hamilton's performance for the remainder of the 2025 season following a positive showing at the Italian Grand Prix. Hamilton, in his debut race for Ferrari at Monza, started from 10th but managed to finish sixth. This result comes after a challenging period where he even questioned his place in the team.

Hamilton has struggled this season, with his best results being three fourth-place finishes in Imola, Austria, and Silverstone. However, he did secure a victory in the sprint race in China. The Formula One calendar resumes on September 21 in Baku, where Hamilton aims to become the first driver to reach 5,000 points with another win.

Despite his recent success at Monza, Hamilton's inconsistency this year has left him trailing behind McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the Drivers' Championship standings. Currently ranked sixth, he is 46 points behind his teammate Charles Leclerc, who has been instrumental in securing all five of Ferrari's podiums this season.

Vasseur believes that Hamilton's improved performance and support from fans will motivate him for the remaining races. "Honestly, I think this started in Zandvoort last week," Vasseur stated. Although the outcome there wasn't favorable for Hamilton, his pace was better than Leclerc's from the start.

The energy Hamilton received from fans during events in Milan was particularly impactful. "I don't know if it was expected from him or I don't know what he was expecting from this," Vasseur said. "But it was something mega." This support seemed to provide an extra boost throughout the weekend.

Despite facing a penalty that made things difficult from the start of the weekend, Hamilton managed to recover well. He finished just behind George Russell and maintained strong pace from practice sessions through to the race's end.

Vasseur is confident that Hamilton's positive attitude and approach will benefit him as he tackles the final eight races of the year. "He's back on pace," Vasseur noted. "He had a good weekend, a good mood, good approach and I think it will help [for the rest of the season]."