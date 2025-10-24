How does Virat Kohli fare in Sydney in ODIs? Can India star return to form at SCG?

More sports Hamilton Advises Piastri And Norris To Adopt Cut-Throat Mentality Against Verstappen Lewis Hamilton has encouraged McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to be ruthless in their approach as they face a strong challenge from Max Verstappen in the Formula One championship. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 24, 2025, 15:46 [IST]

Lewis Hamilton has advised McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to adopt a ruthless approach as they fend off Max Verstappen's late-season surge. With five races left in the 2025 Formula One season, Verstappen trails leader Piastri by 40 points. The Dutchman has claimed victory in three of the last four races, positioning himself as a strong contender. Norris currently holds second place, 26 points ahead of Verstappen.

Hamilton, who has had numerous intense battles with Verstappen, cautioned Piastri and Norris to be relentless in their pursuit of staying ahead of the Red Bull driver. "The pressure is high," he told Sky Sports before the Mexico City Grand Prix. "It is a time where you have to put your blinkers up and block everything from the outside." He emphasised that both positive and negative distractions are abundant during this period.

Piastri acknowledged his surprise at Verstappen's recent form turnaround. "The run of form he has had since Monza has been a bit of a surprise," Piastri admitted. Although there were glimpses of such performances earlier in the season, there were also significant downturns. Now, Verstappen's consistency is unexpected but impressive.

Verstappen's dominance at the Mexico City Grand Prix is notable, having won it five times—more than any other driver on this circuit. Jim Clark follows with three victories. This track record adds to the challenge for Piastri and Norris as they aim to maintain their lead.

Hamilton stressed that consistency will be crucial for either McLaren driver to stay ahead. He noted that Verstappen's recent races have demonstrated this quality effectively. "You really have to be cut-throat," Hamilton said, highlighting that if Piastri and Norris don't match Verstappen's intensity, he will seize the opportunity.

The seven-time world champion added that both drivers must push themselves and dig deep to withstand Verstappen's challenge in his current car. This determination will be essential for them to succeed against such formidable competition.

Piastri remarked on Red Bull's efforts to enhance their car throughout the season. "They've been throwing a lot of things at their car, trying to improve it," he said. While not entirely unexpected, Verstappen's rapid return to form was quicker than anticipated.

The upcoming races promise intense competition as these drivers vie for supremacy in the championship standings. Maintaining focus and resilience will be vital for Piastri and Norris as they strive to hold their positions against Verstappen's formidable challenge.