Bulls-Hawks combine for third highest-scoring game in NBA history

By
Chicago Bulls eventually prevailed 168-161 over the Atlanta Hawks after quadruple OT.

LA, March 2: The Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks combined for the third highest-scoring game in NBA history following four overtime periods.

Friday's clash refused to end as the Bulls eventually prevailed 168-161 over the Hawks after quadruple OT – a franchise-record score for Chicago.

The 329 points is the third most two teams have ever scored in a single game in since the ABA-NBA merger in 1976.

The record stands at 370 following the Detroit Pistons' 186-184 victory against the Denver Nuggets in December 1983.

Hawks rookie Trae Young led all scorers with a franchise-rookie record 49 points while adding 16 assists.

Young's performance was the most points scored by a rookie this season, while he is the first rookie since Early Malone (1968) to put up more than 49 points and over 10 assists in a game.

The 20-year-old is averaging 40.3 points over his last three games.

Bulls guard Zach LaVine scored 47 points and added nine rebounds and nine assists for Chicago.

Lauri Markkanen and Otto Porter Jr. each added 31 points for the triumphant Bulls.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 2, 2019, 10:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 2, 2019

