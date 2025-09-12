More sports HCL Squash Indian Tour: New Champions Emerge as Mumbai Leg Wraps Up in Style By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, September 12, 2025, 23:43 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

Mumbai, Sep 12: The Mumbai leg of the HCL Squash Indian Tour 2025 concluded in thrilling fashion at the Otters Club, with India celebrating a double delight as Tanvi Khanna and Veer Chotrani clinched the women's and men's singles titles, respectively, on Friday (September 12).

The week-long PSA Challenger event, held from September 8-12, brought together 48 players from 11 nations, including Egypt, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, and France, showcasing world-class squash on Indian soil.

Indian Stars Shine in Finals

In the women's final, Tanvi Khanna produced a stunning performance to topple Egyptian top seed Amina El Rihany. With sharp movement and well-timed shots, Tanvi secured the title 11-9, 11-6, 1-11, 11-8 in a gripping four-game encounter. The win is a major boost for Tanvi, who was runner-up in the Jaipur leg last month.

The men's final saw Veer Chotrani maintain his dominance with a commanding win over Hong Kong's Chi Him Wong. Backed by a vocal home crowd, Veer sealed the title 11-6, 11-6, 11-7, underlining his status as one of India's brightest squash prospects.

High Stakes, Big Rewards

The PSA-registered tournament carried a prize purse of USD 9,000 each in both categories, alongside crucial PSA World Ranking points-vital for Indian players like Khanna and Chotrani in their push up the international ladder.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajat Chandolia, AVP & Head of Brand Strategy, HCL Group, said: "Every leg of the HCL Squash Indian Tour reinforces our commitment to building a strong pipeline for Indian squash. The Mumbai leg delivered high-calibre matches, intense rallies, and a fantastic atmosphere-proof that the sport's momentum in India is accelerating."

Since 2016, HCL's partnership with the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) has delivered over 40 tournaments, benefitting more than 1,000 Indian players. Several of them now compete on the PSA World Tour, a testament to the long-term investment in the sport.

HCL's sporting initiatives also extend to bridge, cycling, and grassroots programs, aimed at creating more global opportunities for Indian athletes. However, its flagship partnership with SRFI remains one of the most ambitious projects in India's sporting ecosystem, building pathways for the next generation of squash champions.