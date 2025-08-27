FIDE World Cup 2025 Heads to Goa: Schedule, Format, Full List of Players, Prize Money - All You Need to Know

HCL & SRFI Honour Asian and World Squash Medalists: Full List of Winners By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 0:42 [IST]

New Delhi, Aug 26: In a landmark celebration of India's sporting excellence, HCL Group, a leading global conglomerate, in partnership with the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India, hosted a grand felicitation ceremony to honour India's top-performing squash athletes on Tuesday (August 26).

The prestigious event, held at the India Habitat Centre, brought together senior players, coaches, dignitaries, and sporting heroes to celebrate the achievements of India's medalists at the Asian and World Squash Championships 2025.

The felicitation was organised alongside the HCL 81st National Squash Championship, taking place at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, New Delhi, from August 23-28.

Celebrating India's Squash Heroes

The ceremony recognised the remarkable performances of 35 players and coaches who won medals at five major tournaments this year:

Asian Junior Team Championship, Hong Kong

Asian Individual Championship, Malaysia

Asian Doubles Championship, Malaysia

Asian Junior Individual Championship, South Korea

World Junior Championship, Egypt

The medalists were honoured with certificates and cash awards totalling ₹11 lakh, acknowledging their hard work, discipline, and commitment to sporting excellence.

Dignitaries Applaud India's Sporting Rise

The event was graced by Sundar Mahalingam, President - Strategy, HCL Group, Anil Wadhwa (IFS Retd.), President SRFI, Cyrus Poncha, Secretary General, SRFI, and Rajat Chandolia, AVP and Head of Brand Strategy, HCL Group. Their presence reaffirmed the unwavering support of both HCL and SRFI towards the growth and international success of Indian squash.

Rajat Chandolia said: "Today is about celebrating the athletes who have worked relentlessly to achieve success on some of the toughest squash stages in the world. Over the last 10 years, HCL has been committed to supporting squash in India - and the results are now showing in the form of these medals. At the same time, this is not just about celebrating today's success but also about building the pipeline for the future. The many junior athletes winning on the international stage show that Indian squash is on the rise. This event is a celebration of that growth and the bright future ahead."

Anil Wadhwa added: "This felicitation marks a significant moment for Indian squash. Our partnership with HCL has truly been a game-changer. It has given our players opportunities to train with legends such as David Palmer, Gregory Gaultier, Chris Walker, brought in physiotherapy and sports science expertise, and created a platform of Gold-level Asian ranking events for our juniors. Together, we are building an ecosystem where talent can thrive and reach its full potential on the world stage."

A Decade of Growth for Indian Squash

Over the past decade, HCL and SRFI have transformed squash in India at every level:

Equal prize money for men and women in Nationals, setting new benchmarks.

Junior participation surged, with entries rising from 350 in 2016 to 600+ in 2024.

PSA Indian Tour created a clear pathway for juniors to enter the professional circuit.

India's PSA world ranking presence grew from 26 players in 2017 to 90+ players today.

International medal tally improved from 3 Silver & 4 Bronze (2017) to 2 Gold, 3 Silver & 2 Bronze (2025).

Over 300 certified coaches and 50 referees trained under WSF programmes.

High-performance camps with global trainers prepared athletes for the international stage.

List of winners

Asian Junior Team Championship (Hong Kong) Winners:

Sandhesh Palanivel Ravikumar

Arihant Kalamangalam Sunil

Aryaveer Dewan

Yusha Nafees

Anahat Singh

Akanksha Gupta

Anika Dubey

Aradhya Porwal

Deepak Mishra

Ranjivay Singh

Dimple Kamalakannan

Asian Individual Championship (Malaysia) Winners

Velavan Senthilkumar

Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu

Mekhala Srivatsava

Asian Doubles (Malaysia) Winners

Abhay Singh

Anahat Singh

Joshna Chinappa

Velavan Senthilkumar

Allan Soyza

Gautam Das

Dimple Kamalakannan

Asian Junior (South Korea) Winners

Anahat Singh

Aryaveer Dewan

Ayaan Dhanuka

Saanvi Kalanki

Anika Dubey

Aryaman Singh

Amarya Bajaj

Surbhi Mishra

Ranjivay Singh

Kalimuthu

World Juniors (Egypt) Winners

Anahat Singh

Sandhesh Palanivel Ravikumar

Arihant Kalamangalam Sunil

Yusha Nafees

Aryaveer Dewan

Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu

Avinash Bhavani

Mekhala Srivatsava

Dimple Kamalakannan