HCL & SRFI Honour Asian and World Squash Medalists: Full List of Winners

By

New Delhi, Aug 26: In a landmark celebration of India's sporting excellence, HCL Group, a leading global conglomerate, in partnership with the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India, hosted a grand felicitation ceremony to honour India's top-performing squash athletes on Tuesday (August 26).

The prestigious event, held at the India Habitat Centre, brought together senior players, coaches, dignitaries, and sporting heroes to celebrate the achievements of India's medalists at the Asian and World Squash Championships 2025.

HCL amp amp SRFI Honour Asian and World Squash Medalists Full List of Winners

The felicitation was organised alongside the HCL 81st National Squash Championship, taking place at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, New Delhi, from August 23-28.

Celebrating India's Squash Heroes

The ceremony recognised the remarkable performances of 35 players and coaches who won medals at five major tournaments this year:

  • Asian Junior Team Championship, Hong Kong
  • Asian Individual Championship, Malaysia
  • Asian Doubles Championship, Malaysia
  • Asian Junior Individual Championship, South Korea
  • World Junior Championship, Egypt

The medalists were honoured with certificates and cash awards totalling ₹11 lakh, acknowledging their hard work, discipline, and commitment to sporting excellence.

Dignitaries Applaud India's Sporting Rise

The event was graced by Sundar Mahalingam, President - Strategy, HCL Group, Anil Wadhwa (IFS Retd.), President SRFI, Cyrus Poncha, Secretary General, SRFI, and Rajat Chandolia, AVP and Head of Brand Strategy, HCL Group. Their presence reaffirmed the unwavering support of both HCL and SRFI towards the growth and international success of Indian squash.

Rajat Chandolia said: "Today is about celebrating the athletes who have worked relentlessly to achieve success on some of the toughest squash stages in the world. Over the last 10 years, HCL has been committed to supporting squash in India - and the results are now showing in the form of these medals. At the same time, this is not just about celebrating today's success but also about building the pipeline for the future. The many junior athletes winning on the international stage show that Indian squash is on the rise. This event is a celebration of that growth and the bright future ahead."

Anil Wadhwa added: "This felicitation marks a significant moment for Indian squash. Our partnership with HCL has truly been a game-changer. It has given our players opportunities to train with legends such as David Palmer, Gregory Gaultier, Chris Walker, brought in physiotherapy and sports science expertise, and created a platform of Gold-level Asian ranking events for our juniors. Together, we are building an ecosystem where talent can thrive and reach its full potential on the world stage."

A Decade of Growth for Indian Squash

Over the past decade, HCL and SRFI have transformed squash in India at every level:

  • Equal prize money for men and women in Nationals, setting new benchmarks.
  • Junior participation surged, with entries rising from 350 in 2016 to 600+ in 2024.
  • PSA Indian Tour created a clear pathway for juniors to enter the professional circuit.
  • India's PSA world ranking presence grew from 26 players in 2017 to 90+ players today.
  • International medal tally improved from 3 Silver & 4 Bronze (2017) to 2 Gold, 3 Silver & 2 Bronze (2025).
  • Over 300 certified coaches and 50 referees trained under WSF programmes.
  • High-performance camps with global trainers prepared athletes for the international stage.

List of winners

Asian Junior Team Championship (Hong Kong) Winners:

  • Sandhesh Palanivel Ravikumar
  • Arihant Kalamangalam Sunil
  • Aryaveer Dewan
  • Yusha Nafees
  • Anahat Singh
  • Akanksha Gupta
  • Anika Dubey
  • Aradhya Porwal
  • Deepak Mishra
  • Ranjivay Singh
  • Dimple Kamalakannan

Asian Individual Championship (Malaysia) Winners

  • Velavan Senthilkumar
  • Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu
  • Mekhala Srivatsava

Asian Doubles (Malaysia) Winners

  • Abhay Singh
  • Anahat Singh
  • Joshna Chinappa
  • Velavan Senthilkumar
  • Allan Soyza
  • Gautam Das
  • Dimple Kamalakannan

Asian Junior (South Korea) Winners

  • Anahat Singh
  • Aryaveer Dewan
  • Ayaan Dhanuka
  • Saanvi Kalanki
  • Anika Dubey
  • Aryaman Singh
  • Amarya Bajaj
  • Surbhi Mishra
  • Ranjivay Singh
  • Kalimuthu

World Juniors (Egypt) Winners

  • Anahat Singh
  • Sandhesh Palanivel Ravikumar
  • Arihant Kalamangalam Sunil
  • Yusha Nafees
  • Aryaveer Dewan
  • Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu
  • Avinash Bhavani
  • Mekhala Srivatsava
  • Dimple Kamalakannan

Story first published: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 0:42 [IST]
