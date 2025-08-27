HCL & SRFI Honour Asian and World Squash Medalists: Full List of Winners

New Delhi, Aug 26: In a landmark celebration of India's sporting excellence, HCL Group, a leading global conglomerate, in partnership with the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India, hosted a grand felicitation ceremony to honour India's top-performing squash athletes on Tuesday (August 26).
The prestigious event, held at the India Habitat Centre, brought together senior players, coaches, dignitaries, and sporting heroes to celebrate the achievements of India's medalists at the Asian and World Squash Championships 2025.
The felicitation was organised alongside the HCL 81st National Squash Championship, taking place at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, New Delhi, from August 23-28.
The ceremony recognised the remarkable performances of 35 players and coaches who won medals at five major tournaments this year:
The medalists were honoured with certificates and cash awards totalling ₹11 lakh, acknowledging their hard work, discipline, and commitment to sporting excellence.
The event was graced by Sundar Mahalingam, President - Strategy, HCL Group, Anil Wadhwa (IFS Retd.), President SRFI, Cyrus Poncha, Secretary General, SRFI, and Rajat Chandolia, AVP and Head of Brand Strategy, HCL Group. Their presence reaffirmed the unwavering support of both HCL and SRFI towards the growth and international success of Indian squash.
Rajat Chandolia said: "Today is about celebrating the athletes who have worked relentlessly to achieve success on some of the toughest squash stages in the world. Over the last 10 years, HCL has been committed to supporting squash in India - and the results are now showing in the form of these medals. At the same time, this is not just about celebrating today's success but also about building the pipeline for the future. The many junior athletes winning on the international stage show that Indian squash is on the rise. This event is a celebration of that growth and the bright future ahead."
Anil Wadhwa added: "This felicitation marks a significant moment for Indian squash. Our partnership with HCL has truly been a game-changer. It has given our players opportunities to train with legends such as David Palmer, Gregory Gaultier, Chris Walker, brought in physiotherapy and sports science expertise, and created a platform of Gold-level Asian ranking events for our juniors. Together, we are building an ecosystem where talent can thrive and reach its full potential on the world stage."
Over the past decade, HCL and SRFI have transformed squash in India at every level: