Heat take 2-0 lead over Bucks in controversial finish, Rockets advance

Orlando (Florida), September 3: The Miami Heat moved into a 2-0 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks in controversial fashion, while the Houston Rockets advanced.
Miami posted a 116-114 victory over the Bucks to go 2-0 up in the Eastern Conference semi-finals on Wednesday.
But it came after a controversial finish in the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World Resort.
With Miami leading 114-111 with less than five seconds to play, Goran Dragic was called for a foul on Khris Middleton, who hit three free-throws.
But, more drama was to follow, Giannis Antetokounmpo ruled to have fouled Jimmy Butler, who hit two free-throws with no time left to lift the Heat to a 2-0 lead against the top seeds.
Jimmy Butler comes up CLUTCH at the line, putting the @MiamiHEAT up 2-0!
Game 3 Fri. (9/4) at 6:30pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/CqJDwzVjuw— NBA (@NBA) September 3, 2020
The Rockets finally advanced from the Western Conference first round thanks to a 104-102 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7.
Despite a poor offensive outing from James Harden, the Rockets moved into a meeting with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Harden produced a huge late block to deny Luguentz Dort (30 points) as the Rockets held on.
Even Heat enough to power past Giannis
Miami had seven players in double-digits for points in their win over the Bucks, led by Dragic (23).
James Harden's denial WINS the series for Houstonpic.twitter.com/rFnlh2aFJ2— NBA (@NBA) September 3, 2020
Tyler Herro, 20, was one of the seven, going six-of-13 from the field for 17 points off the bench for Miami.
Antetokounmpo had a double-double of 29 points and 14 rebounds for the Bucks.
Chris Paul had a triple-double of 19 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds as the Thunder were beaten.
Harden's woes
Harden struggled badly for Houston. The star guard was four-of-15 for just 17 points in 37 minutes, while he also had four turnovers.
Huge defensive moment for Harden
While he battled offensively, Harden delivered a huge defensive play with his block on Dort.
Raptors face Celtics
Trailing the Boston Celtics 2-0 in the Eastern Conference semi-finals, the Toronto Raptors need a response on Thursday.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.