Heat guard Waiters hit with 10-game ban

By Peter Thompson
Dion Waiters

New York, November 11: Dion Waiters has been suspended for 10 NBA games without pay by the Miami Heat for conduct detrimental to the team.

The guard had already been banned for one game last month for what Heat president Pat Riley described as "unacceptable incidents".

Waiters has been hit with a bigger sanction after reportedly suffering a panic attack on the team plane, having allegedly taken a THC-infused edible.

Miami did not give details of why the 27-year-old has been banned, but said his conduct was not acceptable.

A Heat statement said: "We are very disappointed in Dion's actions this season, that include the very scary situation on Thursday night, and grateful that the outcome wasn't worse.

"There have been a number of instances this season in which Dion has engaged in conduct detrimental to the team.

"Accordingly, he will be suspended without pay for 10 games, including the Lakers game last Friday, and will be eligible to return after the Golden State Warriors game on Nov. 29.

"We are proud of how our players have started the season. We expect all of our players, including Dion, to conduct themselves in accordance with the highest standards, and to show professionalism and respect for team-mates, the team, fans and the NBA community."

Waiters has not appeared for Miami this season.

Story first published: Monday, November 11, 2019, 4:40 [IST]
