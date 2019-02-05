English

Miami Heat to retire Chris Bosh's No. 1 jersey in March

By Opta
Chris Bosh

Miami, February 5: Chris Bosh's legacy will be immortalised in Miami.

The Heat announced on Monday (February 4) they will retire Bosh’s number one jersey in a ceremony during half-time of the team's March 26 match-up against the Orlando Magic.

Bosh, who turns 35 next month, last appeared in an NBA game during the 2015-16 season. He was forced to step away from basketball as he dealt with blood clots that were believed to be career-ending.

“I am proud that Chris will have his No. 1 jersey retired and be honoured inside the AmericanAirlines Arena with this recognition for the greatness as a player on the court and his tremendous contributions to the Miami community off the court," Heat president Pat Riley said in a statement.

"His name and jersey will hang forever and always."

The 11-time All-Star was selected by the Toronto Raptors with the number four overall pick of the 2003 draft but was traded to Miami in 2010. He helped the Heat win back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013.

Bosh averaged 19.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 893 career regular-season games.

    nba miami heat basketball
    Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 3:00 [IST]
