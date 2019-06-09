English

I'm a triple champion! Henry Cejudo declares himself UFC's pound-for-pound king

By Opta
Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo celebrates after claiming UFC Bantamweight title

Chicago, June 9: Henry Cejudo declared himself a "triple champion" and the "pound-for-pound king" after winning the UFC's bantamweight title with a third-round stoppage of Marlon Moraes.

The Mexican-American became the fourth fighter in UFC history to hold two belts at the same time after adding the strap to his flyweight title, joining Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier and Amanda Nunes in achieving the feat.

Cejudo rebounded from a poor first round and by the closing seconds of the third had Moraes grounded, with the referee stopping the bout after a flurry of punches.

The 32-year-old, who won an Olympic gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in freestyle wrestling, says he will now fight in "Cejudo's division".

"I'm not a double champion, I'm a triple champion: Olympic champion, flyweight champion and now bantamweight champion of the UFC," he said.

"I'm the only person in the world who has all these titles, nobody else.

"Whether you hate me or you love me, I'm the pound-for-pound king.

"I want to rest and I'll be ready to fight by the end of the year, in 'Cejudo's division'. I can fight at 125, 135 or 145. I'm ready for any of those."

Cejudo also claimed he was nursing an injured ankle for the fight and told UFC president Dana White he wants to make "heavyweight money" after his latest accomplishment.

"Where is Dana White at? I want to start getting paid," Cejudo added. "I want to start making heavyweight money.

"I'm going to give you guys that list now because I'm a prize fighter; Dominick Cruz, Cody Garbrandt, Urijah Faber. At 145 pounds, I would eventually like to go up and solidify another weight class as champion too.

"I was fighting adversity, as you guys heard. The media had asked me and I had sprained my left ankle, but I still wanted to fight. It was very severely a bad sprain and I taped it up. I stuck to it and I believed in my team."

McGregor, UFC's first simultaneous champion, later tweeted, writing: "Congratulations Henry Cejudo! Welcome to the club."

Story first published: Sunday, June 9, 2019, 13:40 [IST]
