Finau in three-way tie for Hero World Challenge lead, Woods in last place

After a bogey at the second, Finau rebounded with four birdies on his way out and two more on the back nine to go into the clubhouse in a tie for the lead at 13 under with Henrik Stenson and Jon Rahm, both of whom shot three-under 69s.

Woods, who is hosting the tournament in the Bahamas, is all on his own in last place after a level-par 72.

While making five birdies, Woods posted bogeys on three holes and a double-bogey at the par-five third.

The round just never came together for the 14-time major champion, who is two under par after three rounds.

"Just one of those days where I felt like I was fighting from behind," Woods said.

Like Finau, Gary Woodland also shot a five-under 67 to move to 11 under and outright fourth.

Defending champion Rickie Fowler posted a second consecutive five-under 67 to move 10 under for the tournament.

He recorded an eagle at the 14th after a superb shot on a driveable par four.