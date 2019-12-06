English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Reed three clear, Woods surges into Hero World Challenge contention

By Russell Greaves
Tiger Woods shrugged off Wednesdays erratic showing to close the gap on December 5
Tiger Woods shrugged off Wednesday's erratic showing to close the gap on December 5

Nassau (Bahamas), December 6: Patrick Reed carded a second consecutive 66 to move three shots clear at the Hero World Challenge as Tiger Woods surged into contention.

Reed had shared the overnight lead with U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland, whose run of three birdies to finish kept him in the hunt.

But 15-time major winner Woods was the big mover as he shrugged off Wednesday's erratic showing to close the gap to six strokes at the halfway point.

Defending champion Jon Rahm and 2016 Open winner Henrik Stenson are two shots better off than Woods, having signed for 66 and 67 respectively.

Woods was blemish-free in round two, in stark contrast to the four bogeys and a double which spoiled Wednesday's 18 holes.

He felt the conditions made low scoring much easier and was pleased to take advantage.

"I think it was just less windy,'' he said in quotes reported by ESPN. "It was a little bit easier. Scoring conditions were a little bit better.

"I didn't hit the ball as well as I would like starting out... but I got it going on the back nine, which is nice.''

More PGA TOUR News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ARS 1 - 2 BHA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, December 6, 2019, 3:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 6, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue