Frampton gets new date for shot at Herring, April 3 in Dubai

Northern Ireland's Frampton (28 wins, two defeats) has previously won world honours at super-bantamweight and featherweight and is aiming to become only the fourth fighter in history from the UK to reign across three weight classes.

He would also be the first three-division world champion from the island of Ireland, although the 34-year-old's shot at history has been delayed several times.

Herring (22-2) and Frampton were set to face off in London this Saturday but the challenger requested a delay after the recurrence of hand problems.

A change of date means a new location in The Rotunda at Caesars Palace Bluewaters, with promoter Bob Arum telling The Athletic last week that he expected fans to be allowed in attendance. The bout would have taken place behind closed doors in the UK due to coronavirus restrictions.

Time to make some more history. Thank you Ahmed Seddiqi, D4G Promotions, MTK and the city of Dubai for making this happen pic.twitter.com/yzK9Cs7Gij — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) February 24, 2021

Herring v Frampton was first mooted in late 2019, with the global pandemic initially halting plans before Herring suffered a scratched cornea during a disqualification victory over Jonathan Oquendo last September.