Hijab controversy: Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi clears the air amidst growing concerns about her safety

It turned out to be a big diplomatic row with reports even suggesting that Rekabi had gone missing after a competition held in Seoul, South Korea and that she may face harsh punishment when she returns to her home country.

The controversy surrounding Rekabi's whereabouts comes amid massive demonstrations in Iran against the regime's obligatory headscarf policy for women.

Footage taken of the 33-year-old, had shown her scaling a wall without her head covered during the event while representing Iran, which has been swept by protests ignited by Mahsa Amini's death in morality police custody.

Amini died last month while in the custody of the Islamic Republic's morality police who detained her for inappropriate attire, prompting nationwide protests during which women have removed and burned headscarves.

In a statement posted on her Instagram account, Rekabi said she was on her way back to Iran with the rest of the team.

The statement on Rekabi's Instagram page said "not wearing her headscarf during the competition in Seoul was unintentional... there was poor scheduling and I was called her to climb unpredictably."

Citing an informed source, BBC Persian had earlier reported that friends had been unable to contact her.

Another BBC report confirmed that Rekabi had boarded a plane but stressed that there were still concerns for her safety, and others feared she could be headed for Evin Prison.

Iran's embassy in South Korea, on Twitter, denied reports about her going missing after the competition.

"Ms. Elnaz REKABI, departed from Seoul to Iran, early morning of October 18, 2022, along with the other members of the Team. The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in South Korea strongly denies all the fake, false news and disinformation regarding Ms. Elnaz REKABI," the embassy tweeted from their official handle.

Ms. Elnaz REKABI, departed from Seoul to Iran, early morning of October 18, 2022, along with the other members of the Team.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in South Korea strongly denies all the fake, false news and disinformation regarding Ms. Elnaz REKABI. pic.twitter.com/053pFWs96m — Iran embassy in Seoul (@IraninSKorea) October 18, 2022

It may be recalled that France-based European media outlet Euronews had interviewed Rekabi in 2016, asking her about wearing the hijab during competitions.

"At the beginning, it was a little bizarre for the other athletes, who were curious about a girl wearing a scarf on her head and an outfit that covered the arms and legs whilst competing inside in such a hot temperature," she replied.

"For sure when it's hot, the hijab becomes a problem," Rekabi said.

"During competition, your body needs to evacuate the heat. But we have tried to create an outfit ourselves that respects the hijab and is compatible with practicing the sport of climbing.''

For the records, Rekabi finished fourth in the rock climbing competition held in the South Korean capital city.

There are unconfirmed reports that Rekabi was forced to post the Instagram story by Iranian officials..

Meanwhile, the IFSC said in a statement it is fully aware of the news regarding Rekabi.

"Our understanding is that she returning to Iran, and we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops on her arrival," an IFSC statement said.

"It's important to stress that athletes' safety is paramount for us and we support any efforts to keep a valued member of our community safe in this situation," the IFSC statement added.

