Holloway Vs Edgar to headline UFC 218 in December

Bengaluru, October 4: The UFC 218 will be headlined by a featherweight championship bout as Max Holloway is set to defend his unified title for the first time when he faces former lightweight champ Frankie Edgar in December.

ESPN.com were the first to report on the booking which will be hosted at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and it was later confirmed by the UFC officials via MMAjunkie.

Holloway enters the fight on an incredible 11-fight unbeaten streak. The reigning featherweight champ picked up an interim title in December 2016 with a win over Anthony Pettis and later added the undisputed belt with a third-round TKO over former champ Jose Aldo at UFC 212 in Brazil.

Edgar, meanwhile, stands at an impressive 7 wins in his past eight appearances, with the only loss that came against Aldo. However, the former lightweight champ has since won over Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens.

Edgar now looks to join Randy Couture, B.J. Penn and Conor McGregor as the only men to hold titles in two different weight classes.

As the event's co-headliner, Francis Ngannou, who lost a spot on UFC 215 when Junior Dos Santos was flagged for a potential anti-doping violation, will meet Alistair Overeem. Also on the card for the event is a bout between Olympic gold medalist wrestler Henry Cejudo and Sergio Pettis.

CONFIRMED! Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar at UFC 218 in Detroit!



Will it be #AndStill OR #AndNew? pic.twitter.com/TjfKDPFB8x — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) October 4, 2017

The scheduled bouts for UFC 218 until now:

Champ Max Holloway Vs Frankie Edgar - for featherweight title

Francis Ngannou Vs Alistair Overeem

Henry Cejudo Vs Sergio Pettis

Yancy Medeiros Vs Alex Oliveira

Cortney Casey Vs Felice Herrig

Razak Al-Hassan Vs Sabah Homasi

Drakkar Klose Vs David Teymur