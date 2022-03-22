How a plant-based diet can boost an athlete's performance and longevity

In fact, plant-based foods work wonders for the frequently under-strain body of the modern athlete. Besides being gentle on the heart, here are a few more reasons why this diet is catching on globally:

» It is as rich, if not richer, in protein than meat

» It strengthens the cardiovascular health of sportspersons, especially endurance athletes. And the more robust the cardiovascular health, the bigger the boost in performance

» With their anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory characteristics, plant-based foods like soya milk, oat milk, dairy-free yoghurt, vegan cheese allow for quicker and more efficient rehabilitation from injury, and swifter recovery from the intensity of muscle-pounding workouts - the anti-oxidants present in plants are mightily effective in relieving stubborn inflammation

» Being high in carbohydrates, it helps in the accumulation of glycogen in the muscles and liver, which results in more energy being produced during intense training

Additionally, plant foods are packed with nitrates; a higher nitrate count in an athlete's body means improved levels of nitric oxide, enhancing blood viscosity and leading to improved blood flow.

Better distribution of blood helps build and boost strength and endurance whether during exercise or in competition, besides helping the heart stay healthy and keeping the muscles in good shape. The upshot? Healing time decreases and careers are prolonged.

Further, medical studies have demonstrated that plant-based diets reduce body fat and enhance the body's capacity to store carbohydrates. Moreover, they significantly cut the mean body mass index (BMI), which assists in peak performance.

"A decrease in meat intake and increase in plant-based diet help achieve this and accelerate it to a certain extent too, as it is easier on the body's digestive system," said, Sumair Sachdev, COO spokesperson at Alt Co., a Bangalore-centred sustainable plant-based alternative company that focuses on mindful consumption.



"Athletes who compete in weight classes - participants in boxing and mixed martial arts fall in this category - benefit from leaner bodies. A diet that shuns meat and focuses on plant-based foods helps such athletes gain and lose weight without putting too much pressure on the body," he added.

Taking all these factors into account, it's little surprise that athletes see a lift in the quality of their performances, which consistently gives them an edge over their competitors. Overall, skills levels remain the same but the ability to stay the course for longer periods expands.

Above all, however, a diet that is heavy on plant foods has a positive effect on long-term physical wellbeing. For sportspersons, that translates into lengthier and healthier careers. In other words, opting for a plant-based diet today is a no-brainer.

By - Sumair Sachdev, COO, at Alt Co