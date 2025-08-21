Hulkenberg Almost Became Verstappen’s Team-Mate At Red Bull In 2021

Inter Miami vs Tigres Live Streaming: Where to Watch Today’s Leagues Cup Match on TV and Online?

Published: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 1:40 [IST]

Red Bull's Helmut Marko disclosed that Nico Hulkenberg nearly joined Max Verstappen at Red Bull in 2021, replacing Alex Albon. Hulkenberg impressed as a stand-in driver during the COVID-19 affected season. However, Sergio Perez secured his spot by winning the penultimate race of the 2020 season. This victory shifted Red Bull's decision in favour of Perez.

Verstappen has partnered with several teammates at Red Bull, including Daniel Ricciardo, Pierre Gasly, Albon, Perez, Liam Lawson, and Yuki Tsunoda. Despite winning only five races over four seasons with Red Bull, Perez played a crucial role in Verstappen's first championship win in 2021.

Perez's contribution was vital during the final race in Abu Dhabi. He slowed Lewis Hamilton down after a pit stop, enabling Verstappen to catch up and eventually win both the race and the drivers' title. This teamwork highlighted Perez's importance to the team during that season.

Marko expressed his interest in having Hulkenberg join Red Bull alongside Verstappen. "At that time he [Hulkenberg] was, I think, a co-commentator at Servus TV," Marko mentioned to F1 Insider. He added that there were initial discussions due to their existing relationship.

Perez's victory in Bahrain was pivotal for his career at Red Bull. Marko noted that this win significantly influenced their decision-making process. "But then Perez won that race in Bahrain, I think, and because of that everything turned in Perez's direction," he explained.

Marko believed Hulkenberg would have been a reliable choice for securing points and achieving top positions with Red Bull. "I think it would have been a really nice time because the two get along very well," Marko stated about Hulkenberg and Verstappen's potential partnership.

The decision to choose Perez over Hulkenberg was not easy for Red Bull. However, it proved beneficial for Verstappen’s championship journey. The team dynamics and strategic decisions played a significant role in shaping their success during the season.