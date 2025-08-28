I Have Only One Dream Left...: Ignored For Asia Cup 2025, Mohammed Shami Looks To Fulfill Unfinished Business

More sports Ibragim Dauev Credits Anatoly Malykhin For His Rise In ONE Championship By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 13:23 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

ONE Championship: Middleweight and Light Heavyweight MMA World Champion Anatoly Malykhin may be ruthless inside the ring, but outside of it, he is kind and gentle. Ibragim Dauev is a perfect example of how the Russian double champ has changed the life of his fellow countryman.

Dauev will square off against undefeated #1-ranked featherweight contender Akbar Abdullaev at ONE Fight Night 35 on 6 September. The iconic stage of Lumpinee Stadium changed the young Russian's life, but it wouldn't be possible without the help and guidance of Malykhin.

After conquering the Russian MMA circuit, the 24-year-old fighter began seeking better opportunities outside the country and reached out to "Sladkiy." To his surprise, Malykhin quickly responded, and he and his wife become guiding light for the Fight Club Akhmat and One Chance standout.

"I first reached out to Anatoly, asking for help with my fight," Dauev recalled. "He responded immediately and suggested I contact Anita. He advised me. Together, they helped me get a fight in ONE Championship."

MMA history's only three-division World Champion took the young fighter under his wing, helping him with not only with fights but also training. The Chechen fighter repaid that trust with brilliant performances.

Dauev made his ONE debut in 2024, defeating veteran Mark Abelardo before crushing two undefeated opponents. The Russian credited Malykhin for his success on the global stage, explaining how the champion not only made him a better fighter but also a better human being.

"Right now, I think our relationship is like a brotherhood - we're not just friends, but family. I respect him as my older brother, and he reciprocates my respect," he said.

"As a mentor, he's really great - he always tells you what to do. His mentorship has influenced me in everything, both in and out of the ring. In the ring, he toughened my character, and outside the ring, he showed me that the most important thing is to be human."