English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Im makes PGA Tour breakthrough with Honda Classic title

By Sacha Pisani
Im Sung-jae

Florida, March 2: Im Sung-jae claimed his maiden PGA Tour title after winning the Honda Classic by one stroke.

A four-under-par 66 saw Im make his breakthrough, with the South Korean golfer finishing ahead of Mackenzie Hughes on Sunday (March 1).

Im won three trophies across the Web.com and Korean Tours, while he lost a play-off to Sebastian Munoz at the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship last year.

But Im – involved in December's Presidents Cup in Melbourne – ended his wait after reigning supreme at PGA National Golf Club.

The 21-year-old had seven birdies and three bogeys as he rose four positions to six under overall in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Canadian Hughes also surged up the leaderboard to earn the runner-up cheque following a final-round 66, ahead of England's Tommy Fleetwood.

Fleetwood – the overnight leader – needed a birdie to force a play-off but his approach landed in the water, resulting in a bogey to finish solo third at four under.

Byeong Hun An (67), Daniel Berger (69), Lee Westwood (70) and Brendan Steele (71) finished tied for fourth and three shots off the pace.

More PGA TOUR News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, March 2, 2020, 5:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 2, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue