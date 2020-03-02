Im makes PGA Tour breakthrough with Honda Classic title

A four-under-par 66 saw Im make his breakthrough, with the South Korean golfer finishing ahead of Mackenzie Hughes on Sunday (March 1).

Im won three trophies across the Web.com and Korean Tours, while he lost a play-off to Sebastian Munoz at the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship last year.

But Im – involved in December's Presidents Cup in Melbourne – ended his wait after reigning supreme at PGA National Golf Club.

Sungjae Im just played The Bear Trap in 2-under.



He leads by 1.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/X26wUkrxeS — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 1, 2020

The 21-year-old had seven birdies and three bogeys as he rose four positions to six under overall in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Canadian Hughes also surged up the leaderboard to earn the runner-up cheque following a final-round 66, ahead of England's Tommy Fleetwood.

Fleetwood – the overnight leader – needed a birdie to force a play-off but his approach landed in the water, resulting in a bogey to finish solo third at four under.

Tommy Fleetwood needed birdie to force a playoff. His approach landed in the water and he made bogey to finish solo third. pic.twitter.com/ZNtQI7h1O0 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 1, 2020

Byeong Hun An (67), Daniel Berger (69), Lee Westwood (70) and Brendan Steele (71) finished tied for fourth and three shots off the pace.