India Medal Tally at World Para Athletics Championships 2025: Full List of Medal Winners, Categories

India achieved its best-ever performance at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships held in New Delhi, securing a total of 18 medals—6 gold, 7 silver, and 5 bronze.
This remarkable achievement surpassed the previous record of 17 medals set at the 2024 championships in Kobe, Japan. The championships featured over 2,000 athletes from 104 countries competing across 186 events, with India sending a strong contingent of 73 athletes (54 men and 19 women).
The tournament concludes on Sunday (October 5) and India will have the opportunity to further extend their medal tally on the final day of the competition.
Preeti Pal won bronze in Women's 200m T35.
Simran won bronze in Women's 100m T12.
Pardeep Kumar won bronze in Men's Discus Throw F64.
Nishad Kumar won bronze in Men's High Jump T47.
Dharambir won silver in Men's Club Throw F51.
Atul Kaushik won gold in Men's Discus Throw F57.
Sumit won gold in Men's Javelin Throw F64.
Sandip Sanjay Sargar won gold in Men's Javelin Throw F44.
Sandeep won silver in Men's Javelin Throw F44.
Yogesh Kathuniya won gold in Men's Discus Throw F56.
Rinku won gold in Men's Javelin Throw F46.
Sundar Singh Gurjar won silver in Men's Javelin Throw F46.
Deepthi Jeevanji won bronze in Women's 400m T20.
Shailesh Kumar won gold in Men's High Jump T63.
Varun Singh Bhati won bronze in Men's High Jump T63.