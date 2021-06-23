English
India proud of its Olympians' contributions to sports: PM Modi

By Pti

New Delhi, June 23: On the occasion of Olympic Day on Wednesday (June 23), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is proud of the contributions made to sports by athletes who have represented the country at the Olympics over the years.

He also offered his best wishes to the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics that will begin on July 23 and noted that it consists of the country's finest athletes.

Olympic Day is a global celebration of the founding of the International Olympic Committee and the modern Olympic movement, encouraging participation in sports.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Today, on Olympic Day, I appreciate all those who have represented India in various Olympics over the years. Our nation is proud of their contributions to sports and their efforts towards motivating other athletes."

"In a few weeks, @Tokyo2020 begins. Wishing the very best to our contingent, which consists of our finest athletes. In the run-up to the games, here is an interesting quiz on MyGov. I urge you all, specially my young friends to take part," he said in another tweet, sharing a link to the quiz.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 23, 2021, 10:52 [IST]
