English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

India's Amee Kamani clinches bronze in IBSF World Snooker Championship

By
Amee Kamani
Amee Kamani is all smiles with the spoils.

Yangon (Myanmar), November 28: India's Amee Kamani clinched a bronze medal at the International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) World Women's Snooker Championship 2018.

Kamani, who is the reigning Asian snooker champion, lost to eventual champion Waratthanun Sukritthanes of Thailand 2-4 in the semifinals held at Yangon's Grand Mercure Hotel Snooker Centre.

Fourteen Indians were in the fray in three categories (Men, Women and Masters) and Kamani was the sole medal winner for India.

India's ace cueist Pankaj Advani, who was the defending champion in the men's category, lost to Poland's Kacper Filipiak 5-2 in the last-16 stage.

Sukritthanes caused biggest upset of the IBSF event, stunning Belgium's seven-time champion Wendy Jans 5-2 in the women's final.

In the semifinals, against Sukritthanes, Kamani put her best foot forward, but it was just not enough.

After winning the first frame 62-52, she took her foot off the pedal as her Thai opponent drew level 73-53 in the second.

Kamani was back at her best in the third frame in which she had a break of 65 as she went on to win it 65-11.

But then Sukritthanes came all guns blazing as she took the next three frames (75-15, 65-24, 71-15) to seal the contest.

"I'm not disappointed with a Bronze. It always feels good to come home with a medal," Kamani tweeted after the mach.

For Kamani, it has been a good season so far. In March, she had created history by becoming the first Indian woman cueist to clinch the Asian snooker title, defeating Thailand's Siripaporn Nuanthakhamjan 3-0 in the final held at the same venue in Myanmar.

The 26-year-old who hails from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, had also won the snooker nationals held in Bangalore and 6-red snooker nationals held in Chennai.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 13:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 28, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue