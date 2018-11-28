India's Amee Kamani clinches bronze in IBSF World Snooker Championship

Kamani, who is the reigning Asian snooker champion, lost to eventual champion Waratthanun Sukritthanes of Thailand 2-4 in the semifinals held at Yangon's Grand Mercure Hotel Snooker Centre.

Fourteen Indians were in the fray in three categories (Men, Women and Masters) and Kamani was the sole medal winner for India.

Amee Kamani earns Bronze medal at World Women Snooker 2018 https://t.co/ntlusByDNK — Cue Sports India 🇮🇳 (@cuesportsindia) November 27, 2018

India's ace cueist Pankaj Advani, who was the defending champion in the men's category, lost to Poland's Kacper Filipiak 5-2 in the last-16 stage.

Sukritthanes caused biggest upset of the IBSF event, stunning Belgium's seven-time champion Wendy Jans 5-2 in the women's final.

In the semifinals, against Sukritthanes, Kamani put her best foot forward, but it was just not enough.

After winning the first frame 62-52, she took her foot off the pedal as her Thai opponent drew level 73-53 in the second.

Kamani was back at her best in the third frame in which she had a break of 65 as she went on to win it 65-11.

But then Sukritthanes came all guns blazing as she took the next three frames (75-15, 65-24, 71-15) to seal the contest.

"I'm not disappointed with a Bronze. It always feels good to come home with a medal," Kamani tweeted after the mach.

IBSF WORLD SNOOKER CHAMPIONSHIP 2018, YANGON (MYANMAR)

I'm not disappointed with a Bronze. It always feels good to come home with a medal. ✌🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/I5QPZALp8Y — Amee Kamani (@KamaniAmee) November 27, 2018

For Kamani, it has been a good season so far. In March, she had created history by becoming the first Indian woman cueist to clinch the Asian snooker title, defeating Thailand's Siripaporn Nuanthakhamjan 3-0 in the final held at the same venue in Myanmar.

The 26-year-old who hails from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, had also won the snooker nationals held in Bangalore and 6-red snooker nationals held in Chennai.