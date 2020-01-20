English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India’s first Global Sports Injury Conclave held in Bengaluru

By
India’s first Global Sports Injury Conclave held in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, January 19: The Global Sports Injury Conclave 2020 (GSIC), an initiative by Dr. Dayal Foundation (DDF), is the first conclave of the country which focuses on sports injuries.

This global conference brought together sports and fitness professionals from across the world such as Jonty Rhodes, Suniel Shetty, Dr Ali Irani, Rajat Bhatia, Lakshmipathy Balaji under one roof with the vision of creating an injury-free Sports Ecosystem.

The event was inaugurated by Bhaskar Rao (IPS Commissioner of Police, Bangalore), Amitabh Choudhary (Ex Secretary BCCI), Jonty Rhodes (Former South African Cricketer), Suniel Shetty (Actor and Co-Founder Mission Fit India), Naresh Shetty (President at MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital) and Nishant Dayal (President, DDF).

It also witnessed many eminent speakers from the background of Orthopaedic Doctors, Sports Injury Experts, Nutritionists, Physiotherapists and trainers congregated under one roof to bring forward efforts such as training of therapists and trainers that would aid in prevention and management of injuries.

Former South African cricketer, Jonty Rhodes, who was a key speaker at the event said, “I have coached players but in order to ensure continued practice of the right technique I think it is important to coach the coaches and allow the players to take ownership. This initiative is one such thing which has come up with plans to address sports injuries on different levels. I am extremely honoured and happy to be a part of such a wonderful initiative and wish them all the very best for their future endeavours”

Meanwhile, Ali irani – the former Physiotherapist of the Indian Cricket team said, “I have been to many events where there has been individual attention paid to nutrition, post-injury surgery and so on, but this is the first of its kind where dieticians, surgeons, physiotherapists, trainers and other professionals have come onto one platform and have shared their views. This is of dire need. It will do very well in a country like India and globally too.”

Speaking about the event, ICC Director, Amitabh Chaudhry said, “This is a great initiative and I am pleased that it has come from the hands of someone associated with cricket. Being closely connected with the game, I am happy to be a part of it. We must fervently thank the organizers for thoughtfully bringing forth an event of this magnitude. I wish them the very best for the future.”

The evening unfolded with eloquent talks by the speakers on topics including common injuries of the shoulder, ankle and spine; proper nutrition as well as supplements to enhance performance and the abuse of anabolic steroids.

Source: Press Release

More SPORTS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ATH 1 - 1 CEL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, January 20, 2020, 1:09 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 20, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue