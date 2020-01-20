India’s first Global Sports Injury Conclave held in Bengaluru

This global conference brought together sports and fitness professionals from across the world such as Jonty Rhodes, Suniel Shetty, Dr Ali Irani, Rajat Bhatia, Lakshmipathy Balaji under one roof with the vision of creating an injury-free Sports Ecosystem.

The event was inaugurated by Bhaskar Rao (IPS Commissioner of Police, Bangalore), Amitabh Choudhary (Ex Secretary BCCI), Jonty Rhodes (Former South African Cricketer), Suniel Shetty (Actor and Co-Founder Mission Fit India), Naresh Shetty (President at MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital) and Nishant Dayal (President, DDF).

It also witnessed many eminent speakers from the background of Orthopaedic Doctors, Sports Injury Experts, Nutritionists, Physiotherapists and trainers congregated under one roof to bring forward efforts such as training of therapists and trainers that would aid in prevention and management of injuries.

Former South African cricketer, Jonty Rhodes, who was a key speaker at the event said, “I have coached players but in order to ensure continued practice of the right technique I think it is important to coach the coaches and allow the players to take ownership. This initiative is one such thing which has come up with plans to address sports injuries on different levels. I am extremely honoured and happy to be a part of such a wonderful initiative and wish them all the very best for their future endeavours”

Meanwhile, Ali irani – the former Physiotherapist of the Indian Cricket team said, “I have been to many events where there has been individual attention paid to nutrition, post-injury surgery and so on, but this is the first of its kind where dieticians, surgeons, physiotherapists, trainers and other professionals have come onto one platform and have shared their views. This is of dire need. It will do very well in a country like India and globally too.”

Speaking about the event, ICC Director, Amitabh Chaudhry said, “This is a great initiative and I am pleased that it has come from the hands of someone associated with cricket. Being closely connected with the game, I am happy to be a part of it. We must fervently thank the organizers for thoughtfully bringing forth an event of this magnitude. I wish them the very best for the future.”

The evening unfolded with eloquent talks by the speakers on topics including common injuries of the shoulder, ankle and spine; proper nutrition as well as supplements to enhance performance and the abuse of anabolic steroids.

Source: Press Release