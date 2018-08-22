India's schedule on Day 5 of Asian Games - Dattu Bhokanal, badminton and tennis stars to the fore

That apart, the hockey team got its biggest result ever, a 26-0 win over Hong Kong in a pool match on Wednesday. The women's compound archery team reached the quarter-finals with an excellent performance, raising the hopes of a medal in the sport.

Meanwhile, Ankita Raina has assured India of a medal by reaching the semifinals of the women's singles. Even the doubles team of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan reached the semis. While Ramkumar Ramanathan lost, Prajnesh Gunneswaran moved up to the quarterfinals in the men's singles.

On Day 5 (August 23) of the Asian Games 2018, these tennis players will look to reach further in the competition, while shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will begin their campaign in the women's singles. Also, rower Dattu Bhokanal will compete in the men's single sculls finals on Thursday.

The Asian Games 2018 is telecast on Sony Ten Network and can be streamed on Sony Liv.

Here's the full Day 5 schedule of India at the Asian Games:

Archery:

Viswash, Atanu Das in Recurve men's individual pre-quarterfinals from 9.40 am IST

Promila Daimary, Deepika Kumari in Recurve women's individual pre-quarterfinals from 9.40 am IST

Artistic gymnastics:

Pranati Nayak and Aruna Budda Reddy in Women's vault final from 3 pm

Badminton:

Women's singles R16 matches start from 10.30 am - PV Sindhu vs Vu Thi Trang; Saina Nehwal vs Soraya Aghaeihajiagha

Women's doubles R32 matches start from 10.30 am - Ashwini Ponnappa/N Sikki Reddy vs NG Wy/Yeung NT; Rutaparna Panda/Arathi Sara Sunil vs C Chaladchalam/P Muenwong

Mixed doubles R32 matches start from 10.30 am - Pranav Chopra/N Sikki Reddy vs Chan PS/Goh LY; Satvik Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponnappa vs Pauavaranukroh D/Taerattanachai S

Men's doubles R32 matches start from 10.30 am - Satvik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Chung Y/Tam CH; Manu Attri/B Sumeeth Reddy vs Mohamed TA/Rasheed MA

Basketball:

Women: India vs Indonesia at 5 pm

Bowling:

Men's Trios from 7.30 am - Dhruv Sarda, Shabbir Dhankot, Akaash Ashok Kumar

Parvez Ahmed, Shoumich Datta, Kishan Ramachandraiah

Bridge:

Men's team Qualification at 8.30 am

Mixed team Qualification after 8.30 am

Supermixed team Qualification after 8.30 am

Canoe/Kayak Slalom:

Champa Mourya in Canoe Single Women semifinal at 8 am

Golf:

Men's individual and Men's team: Aadil Bedi, Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Harimohan Singh, Rayhan Thomas - 4.30 am

Women's individual and Women's team: Diksha Dagar, Ridhima Dilawari, Sifat Sagoo - 4.30 am

Pencak Silat:

Boynao Singh Naorem (Men's 50-55 kg) from 7.30 am

Rowing:

Dattu Bhokanal in Men's Single Sculls finals from 7.30 am

Om Prakash/Sawarn Singh in Men's Double Sculls finals from 7.50 am

Sanjukta Dung Dung/Harpreet Kaur in Women's Pair finals from 8 am

Sayali Shelake/Pooja in Women's Double Sculls finals from 8.55 am

Malkeet Singh/Gurinder Singh in Men's Pair finals from 9.10 am

Bhopal Singh, Jagvir Singh, Tejash Shinde, Pranay Naukarkar in Men's Lightweight Four finals from 9.40 am

Shooting:

Shardul Vihan, Ankur Mittal in Double trap men from 9 am

Varsha Varman, Shreyasi Singh in Double trap women finals from 9.15 am

Sport climbing:

Chingkheinganba Maibam, Bharat Pereira Kamath in Men's Speed quarterfinals and Men's combined qualification from 7.30 am

Shreya Nankar in Women's speed quarterfinals from 7.30 am

Squash:

Men's Singles: Round of 32 - Sourav Ghosal vs Shamil Wakeel; Harinder Pal Sandhu vs Ko Young-jo after 8.30 am

Swimming:

Anshul Kothari, Virdhawal Khade in Men's 50m butterfly heats from 7.30 am

Aaron D'Souza, Virdhawal Khade in Men's 100m freestyle heats from 7.55 am

Srihari Nataraj, Advait Page in Men's 200m backstroke

Tennis:

Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs Kwon Soonwoo in men's singles quarterfinals after 8.30 am

Rohan Bopanna/Divij Sharan vs Uesugu K/Shimabukuro S in men's doubles semifinals after 8.30 am

Ankita Raina vs Zhang Shuai in women's singles semifinals after 8.30 am

Rohan Bopanna/Ankita Raina vs Rungkat CB/Sutijiadi A in mixed doubles quarterfinals after sufficient rest

Volleyball:

Women: India vs Kazakhstan at 8.30 am

Weightlifting:

Sathish Sivalingam, Ajay Singh in Men's 77kg after 9.30 am