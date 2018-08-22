Asian Games 2018: Ankita Raina assures India of another medal

India's top-ranked women's singles player, Ankita breezed past Eudice Chong 6-4 6-1 of Hong Kong in their quarterfinal match. She won the first set in 54 minutes and took only 27 minutes to claim the second set.

Raina came back from behind to take the first set 6-4 against Chong of Hong Kong. Raina was trailing 0-3 and 1-4 at the beginning of the match before staging a comeback. Raina thus assured herself of at least a bronze medal.

Medal confirmation for #TeamIndia!

