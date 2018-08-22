English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Asian Games 2018: Ankita Raina assures India of another medal

Posted By: PTI
Indian tennis player Ankita Raina
Indian tennis player Ankita Raina

Palembang, August 22: Ankita Raina on Wednesday (August 22) confirmed just the third singles medal in women's tennis for India at the Asian Games 2018 as she reached the semifinals after being 1-4 down at one stage.

India's top-ranked women's singles player, Ankita breezed past Eudice Chong 6-4 6-1 of Hong Kong in their quarterfinal match. She won the first set in 54 minutes and took only 27 minutes to claim the second set.

Raina came back from behind to take the first set 6-4 against Chong of Hong Kong. Raina was trailing 0-3 and 1-4 at the beginning of the match before staging a comeback. Raina thus assured herself of at least a bronze medal.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 22, 2018, 11:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 22, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue