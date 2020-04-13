English
India set to host Asian Boxing Championships at year end

By
mary kom

New Delhi, April 13: While the sporting events across the globe has been stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) brought good news for the sporting fans as India is set to host the 2020 Asian Boxing Championships for men and women at the end of the year.

BFI President Ajay Singh made the announcement during E-Pathshala--the online review meeting of boxers and support staff for the qualified and probable of the Olympic weight categories over a video conference.

“Going forward our focus is to bring in more and more tournaments to India and being able to host this prestigious championship here in India will be a huge honour for the federation. This tournament can be one of the big platforms where our boxers can look to excel and will also give our fans a reason for cheer,” BFI President Singh said.

The final decision on dates and venue of the tournament will be taken after discussion with the government and other important stakeholders after the lockdown is over.

While the players also expressed their happiness over the announcement. They also shared their fitness routines. “I’m excited and look forward to playing at home. We have been in touch with the coaches and maintaining our weights and doing the best possible training staying at home during this lockdown period,” seasoned boxer and six-time world champion Mary Kom said.

Last edition’s silver medallist and Asian Games bronze medallist Himachal Pradesh’s Ashish Kumar said he has been doing regular training at home and following all the instructions as shared by the coaches and is confident of a return soon.

Meanwhile world championships bronze medallist Simranjit Kaur said: “I have a fitness apparatus at home so I am regularly doing the weight training and padding sessions with my brothers who also happen to be a boxer."

Following the first phase of the E-pathshala, which was only focused on physical fitness, boxers will now also be doing regular sessions with renowned mental trainers and nutritionists on a weekly basis.

Source: Press Release

Story first published: Monday, April 13, 2020, 21:10 [IST]
