Indian Swimming Has a Bright Future, Says Sajan Prakash Ahead of Asian Aquatic Championship Published: Thursday, September 25, 2025

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Double Olympian Sajan Prakash returns to a major continental stage at the Asian Aquatic Championship 2025, beginning September 28 at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad, with his sights set on the 200m butterfly.

After missing qualification for the Paris Olympics and taking a break from the sport, the 31-year-old has eased back into competition this year and now aims to dip under the two-minute mark in his signature event against Asia's best.

Prakash admitted the Paris qualification setback left him mentally and physically drained. He said, "I swam for more than 20 years without a proper break, and I was mentally burnt out after I missed the cut for Paris. I just wanted to rest, treat my shoulder and enjoy life a little. I also explored coaching during that time. Since restarting in January, I've been taking it slowly, but I'm happy to be back in competition."

Earlier this year, Prakash showed his class at the 2025 World Police and Fire Games in the United States, winning 10 medals, including seven golds. He also bagged four medals at the Senior National Aquatic Championships in Bhubaneswar.

At the Asian Aquatic Championship, Prakash will compete in the 200m butterfly, the event in which he qualified for two Olympic Games, along with the 4x200m freestyle relay and the 4x100m medley relay. He explained, "I swam 1:58.98 at Nationals in June, and my goal here is to get below two minutes. That's the strategy and I'll be happy if I can achieve that."

Looking ahead, Prakash said this meet is also a step towards the Asian Games in 2026. "The Asian Games are a year away. This is a good chance to see where we are and what we need to improve."

On the significance of the competition, Prakash highlighted the importance of the championship being staged in India. He said, "The fastest swimmers in Asia are going to be here, and it's going to be a very quick meet. I was part of the 2016 edition, and nine years later to still be racing makes me proud. Hosting it at home gives Indian swimmers exposure to a big stage and can raise the standard for the sport. Hopefully it will inspire the next generation."

Having trained at the new venue during the national camp, Prakash praised the infrastructure. He said, "I've trained in many big pools around the world, but this is one of the best in Asia. It feels fast, it looks great, and not many pools in India have facilities like this. We feel privileged to train and compete here."

Prakash also pointed to the rising depth in Indian swimming. He added, "Before, there was raw talent but not enough facilities or support. Now with better infrastructure and financial backing, youngsters are really making the most of it. It's exciting to see where Indian swimming is heading."

Beyond competition, the veteran also sees a wider responsibility for the Asian Aquatic Championship. Prakash said, "Through social media and word of mouth we're trying to showcase swimming, not only as a competitive sport but also to build health and fitness. If this championship inspires even a few youngsters to take up swimming, that would be a big success."