Celtic Secures 2-1 Victory Over Kilmarnock Thanks To Iheanacho's Late Penalty On Debut

Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya Emulates Arshdeep Singh To Achieve Unique Feat In T20Is During IND vs PAK Match

Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Qualification Scenario: How can PAK reach next stage after defeat against India?

IND vs PAK Awards List, Asia Cup 2025: Full List of Award Winners, Player of the Match, Match Stats

PSG Secures 2-0 Victory Over Lens As Barcola Scores Two Goals For Luis Enrique's Side

IND vs PAK: 'We stand by with victims of Pahalgam Terror Attack': Suryakumar Yadav dedicates Pakistan Win to Armed Forces

More sports World Boxing Championships 2025: 2 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze - Indian Women Pugilists Celebrate Historic Success In Liverpool Indian women boxers made history at the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, with Minakshi and Jaismine winning gold, Nupur securing silver, and Pooja Rani capturing bronze. Their performance marks a significant achievement for Indian boxing on the international stage. By Mykhel Team Updated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 23:01 [IST]

-MyKhel Team

Indian women boxers achieved a historic milestone at the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool. Minakshi and Jaismine Lamboria secured gold medals, while Nupur claimed silver and Pooja Rani took bronze. This marked India's best performance on foreign soil at the championships.

Jaismine Lamboria opened India's gold tally with a decisive 4:1 win over Poland's Julia Szeremeta in the women's 57kg category. Minakshi followed suit in the women's 48kg division, defeating Kazakhstan's Nazym Kyzaibay, a three-time world champion, with an identical score.

Indian Boxers Shine on Global Stage

Despite being newcomers to the world championships finals, both Minakshi and Jaismine displayed remarkable composure against their seasoned opponents. Their victories underscored their dominance throughout the matches.

Nupur came close to clinching gold in the women's 80+kg category but narrowly lost to Poland's Agama Kaczmarska. The experienced Polish boxer secured a 3:2 victory after three intense rounds.

Boxing Federation of India Praises Athletes

Pooja Rani added to India's medal haul by earning a bronze in the women's 80kg semi-final. She faced England's Emily Asquith and concluded her campaign with a 1:4 result. The event marked a significant achievement for Indian women boxers under the newly formed World Boxing.

Ajay Singh, president of the Boxing Federation of India, expressed his delight at the team's performance. "The performances in Liverpool, where our women boxers defeated some of the world's best, underline that Indian boxing is on a decisive upward curve," he stated.

Athlete-First Policies Yield Results

Singh highlighted that recent athlete-first policies have been instrumental in achieving these results. He added, "This success gives us the confidence to push ahead with further reforms and new initiatives to empower our athletes."

The achievements of these women boxers are seen as paving the way for future Olympic champions from India. Their success at this championship has set a new benchmark for Indian boxing on international platforms.