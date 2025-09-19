Indiana Fever Celebrate First WNBA Semifinal Appearance In A Decade After Dramatic Win

From Accessibility to Accommodation: How New Delhi is Preparing for 2,200 Athletes at Its First World Para Athletics Championships

The Indiana Fever secured a thrilling victory over the Atlanta Dream, advancing to the WNBA playoff semifinals. This marks their first appearance in the semifinals since 2015. The Fever clinched an 87-85 win on Thursday, sealing the three-game series at Gateway Center Arena. With just 7.4 seconds left, Indiana managed to edge ahead, setting up a best-of-five series against the Las Vegas Aces.

Lexie Hull expressed immense pride in her team's achievement. "We work so hard, and I'm just so proud of our group for staying with it," Hull stated. "I mean, it's just insane that we're playing in the semifinals." The Fever now face the Aces, who are second seeds and have won 18 of their last 19 games.

Natasha Howard, who was a second-year pro during Indiana's last semifinal appearance, is thrilled to return a decade later. "I can't put it into words. I'm just speechless right now, just how we fought through this whole game," she shared. Howard emphasized her excitement about being back with this group of young women and noted that their mission isn't complete yet.

The Fever's journey has been marked by determination and resilience. Despite doubts from many outsiders, they believed in their potential to reach this stage. Hull acknowledged this sentiment by saying, "We believed it, but there are so many people out there that didn't, and so we've got another series."

The upcoming series against Las Vegas promises intense competition as both teams aim for a spot in the finals. Indiana's recent performance has shown their capability to compete at high levels under pressure.

This achievement not only highlights the team's growth but also sets a new benchmark for future seasons. Fans eagerly anticipate how the Fever will perform against one of the league's top teams.