More sports Inspire Institute of Sport Launches IIS Sikhaega, a Digital Learning Platform for Indian Athletes By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 6, 2025, 11:37 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) has announced the launch of its digital learning platform, 'IIS Sikhaega', aimed at making world-class sporting knowledge accessible to aspiring athletes across India.

The platform offers bite-sized, easy-to-follow videos featuring the expertise of IIS coaches, trainers, specialists, and young athletes. It covers a wide range of topics from basic fitness fundamentals to advanced high-performance sports techniques. With new videos released three times a month on Instagram and YouTube, athletes can access fresh lessons regularly and learn at their own pace.

The platform is specifically designed to reach athletes from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, helping to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity. It provides expert-driven content on areas such as training, nutrition, strength and conditioning, rehabilitation, and recovery. IIS Sikhaega simplifies complex concepts into practical, engaging lessons suitable for athletes at all levels.

Manisha Malhotra, President of Inspire Institute of Sport, stated that the initiative is part of IIS's mission to extend its coaching expertise and resources to young athletes beyond their physical programs. This digital platform supports IIS's broader goal of nurturing the next generation of Indian athletes by combining technology, coaching knowledge, and accessibility. Ultimately, IIS Sikhaega aims to contribute to building a stronger, more informed sporting culture in India.