IOC suspends Brazilian Olympic chief Nuzman following arrest

Lausanne, October 6: The president of the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) Carlos Nuzman has been suspended by the IOC after being arrested.

Nuzman is alleged to have conspired to bribe IOC members to secure the 2016 Games for Rio de Janeiro.

The 75-year-old has previously denied the allegations against him.

Reports of his arrest emerged on Thursday and on Friday the IOC released a statement to confirm it had taken action.

As a result, Nuzman has been provisionally suspended from his duties and removed from the Coordination Commission for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The COB has also been hit with a provisional suspension, meaning it will not receive IOC subsidies and payments, nor will it be able to exercise any of its membership rights.

The sanctions will not have any impact on Brazilian athletes, who will be permitted to compete at the Winter Games in Pyeongchang next year.

Nuzman's lawyer was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Omnisport.

