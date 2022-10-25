English
ISSF World Shooting Championships 2022: Indian Medal Winners List and Medal Tally

By

India has won 35 medals so far at the ISSF World Shooting Championships 2022, which is being held Egypt International Olympic City (EIOC) Shooting Range in Cairo, Egypt, from October 12 and set to conclude on October 28.

This was the first edition of the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Shooting Championships, which featured 78 events and also served as as qualification event for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The country's tally now stands at 12 gold, 10 silver, and 13 bronze medals, as per a press release from the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). They are second in the medal table behind China, who has won a total of 58 medals - 27 gold, 16 silver and 15 bronze.

Rhythm Sangwan, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Manu Bhaker, Arjun Babota were among the many medal winners in the senior category, while the likes of Esha Singh, Samrat Rana and more clinched medals in the junior category.

Here is a look at the ISSF World Shooting Championships 2022 Indian Medal Winners and the medal tally:

ISSF World Shooting Championships 2022 India Medal Winners

Medallist(s) Event Medal
Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil Men’s 10m Air Rifle Gold
Arjun Babuta, Kiran Ankush Jadhav & Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil Men’s Team 10m Air Rifle Gold
Sagar Dangi, Samrat Rana & Varun Tomar Junior Men’s Team 10m Air Pistol Gold
Udhayveer Sidhu Junior Men’s 25m Pistol Gold
Udhayveer Sidhu Junior Men’s 25m Standard Pistol Gold
Sri Karthik Sabari Raj, Divyansh Singh Panwar & Jain Vidit Junior Men’s Team 10m Air Rifle Gold
Shikha Narwal, Esha Singh & Varsha Singh Junior Women’s Team 10m Air Pistol Gold
Esha Singh Junior Women’s 25m Pistol Gold
Ramita Junior Women’s 10m Air Rifle Gold
Tilottama Sen, Nancy & Ramita Junior Wen’s Team 10m Air Rifle Gold
Divanshi Junior Women’s 50m Pistol Gold
Esha Singh & Samrat Rana Junior Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol Gold
Palak, Rhythm Sangwan & Yuvika Tomar Women’s Team 10m Air Pistol Silver
Manu Bhaker, Abhidnya Ashok Patil & Rhythm Sangwan Women’s Team 25m Air Pistol Silver
Rhythm Sangwan Women’s 25m Standard Pistol Silver
Simranpreet Kaur Brar & Anish Bhanwala Mixed Team 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Silver
Sagar Dangi Junior Men’s 10m Air Pistol Silver
Sameer Junior Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Silver
Abhinav Choudhary Junior Men’s 50m Air Pistol Silver
Varsha Singh Junior Women’s 50m Pistol Silver
Shikha Narwal & Sagar Dangi Junior Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol Silver
Manvi Singh & Sameer Junior Mixed Team 25m Standard Pistol Silver
Vijayveer Sidhu Men’s 25m Standard Pistol Bronze
Niraj Kumar, Swapnil Kusale & Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Men’s Team 50m Rifle 3 Positions Bronze
Mehuli Ghosh, Meghana Sajjanar & Elavenil Valarivan Women’s Team 10m Air Rifle Bronze
Varun Tomar Junior Men’s 10m Air Pistol Bronze
Sameer, Udhayveer Sidhu & Adarsh Singh Junior Men’s Team 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Bronze
Sameer Junior Men’s 25m Standard Pistol Bronze
Surya Pratap Singh, Pankaj Mukheja & Sartaj Singh Tiwana Junior Men’s Team 50m Rifle 3 Positions Bronze
Naamya Kapoor, Vibhuti Bhatia & Esha Singh Junior Women’s Team 25m Pistol Bronze
Tejaswani Junior Women’s 25m Standard Pistol Bronze
Tilottama Sen Junior Women’s 10m Air Rifle Bronze
Tiyana Junior Women’s 50m Pistol Bronze
Nancy & Sri Karthik Sabari Raj Ravishankar Junior Mixed Team 10m Air Rifle Bronze
Payal Kuldeep Khatri & Sahil Vijay Dudhane Junior Mixed Team 25m Standard Pistol Bronze

ISSF World Shooting Championships 2022 Medal Tally

Ranking Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 27 16 15 58
2 India 12 10 13 35
3 South Korea 3 5 6 14
4 Ukraine 3 3 3 9
5 Germany 3 2 6 11
6 United States 3 1 5 9
7 Norway 2 2 2 6
8 Switzerland 1 3 1 5
9 Serbia 1 2 2 5
10 Austria 1 0 0 1
11 France 0 3 0 3
12 Italy 0 2 0 2
13 Iran 0 1 3 4
14 Finland 0 1 1 2
14 Poland 0 1 1 2
16 Czech Republic 0 1 0 1
16 Denmark 0 1 0 1
16 Greece 0 1 0 1
16 Uzbekistan 0 1 0 1
16 Mongolia 0 1 0 1
21 Hungary 0 0 2 2
22 Pakistan 0 0 1 1
Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 10:42 [IST]
