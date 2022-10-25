ISSF World Shooting Championships 2022: Indian Medal Winners List and Medal Tally

India has won 35 medals so far at the ISSF World Shooting Championships 2022, which is being held Egypt International Olympic City (EIOC) Shooting Range in Cairo, Egypt, from October 12 and set to conclude on October 28.
This was the first edition of the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Shooting Championships, which featured 78 events and also served as as qualification event for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
The country's tally now stands at 12 gold, 10 silver, and 13 bronze medals, as per a press release from the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). They are second in the medal table behind China, who has won a total of 58 medals - 27 gold, 16 silver and 15 bronze.
Rhythm Sangwan, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Manu Bhaker, Arjun Babota were among the many medal winners in the senior category, while the likes of Esha Singh, Samrat Rana and more clinched medals in the junior category.
Here is a look at the ISSF World Shooting Championships 2022 Indian Medal Winners and the medal tally:
|Medallist(s)
|Event
|Medal
|Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil
|Men’s 10m Air Rifle
|Gold
|Arjun Babuta, Kiran Ankush Jadhav & Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil
|Men’s Team 10m Air Rifle
|Gold
|Sagar Dangi, Samrat Rana & Varun Tomar
|Junior Men’s Team 10m Air Pistol
|Gold
|Udhayveer Sidhu
|Junior Men’s 25m Pistol
|Gold
|Udhayveer Sidhu
|Junior Men’s 25m Standard Pistol
|Gold
|Sri Karthik Sabari Raj, Divyansh Singh Panwar & Jain Vidit
|Junior Men’s Team 10m Air Rifle
|Gold
|Shikha Narwal, Esha Singh & Varsha Singh
|Junior Women’s Team 10m Air Pistol
|Gold
|Esha Singh
|Junior Women’s 25m Pistol
|Gold
|Ramita
|Junior Women’s 10m Air Rifle
|Gold
|Tilottama Sen, Nancy & Ramita
|Junior Wen’s Team 10m Air Rifle
|Gold
|Divanshi
|Junior Women’s 50m Pistol
|Gold
|Esha Singh & Samrat Rana
|Junior Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol
|Gold
|Palak, Rhythm Sangwan & Yuvika Tomar
|Women’s Team 10m Air Pistol
|Silver
|Manu Bhaker, Abhidnya Ashok Patil & Rhythm Sangwan
|Women’s Team 25m Air Pistol
|Silver
|Rhythm Sangwan
|Women’s 25m Standard Pistol
|Silver
|Simranpreet Kaur Brar & Anish Bhanwala
|Mixed Team 25m Rapid Fire Pistol
|Silver
|Sagar Dangi
|Junior Men’s 10m Air Pistol
|Silver
|Sameer
|Junior Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol
|Silver
|Abhinav Choudhary
|Junior Men’s 50m Air Pistol
|Silver
|Varsha Singh
|Junior Women’s 50m Pistol
|Silver
|Shikha Narwal & Sagar Dangi
|Junior Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol
|Silver
|Manvi Singh & Sameer
|Junior Mixed Team 25m Standard Pistol
|Silver
|Vijayveer Sidhu
|Men’s 25m Standard Pistol
|Bronze
|Niraj Kumar, Swapnil Kusale & Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
|Men’s Team 50m Rifle 3 Positions
|Bronze
|Mehuli Ghosh, Meghana Sajjanar & Elavenil Valarivan
|Women’s Team 10m Air Rifle
|Bronze
|Varun Tomar
|Junior Men’s 10m Air Pistol
|Bronze
|Sameer, Udhayveer Sidhu & Adarsh Singh
|Junior Men’s Team 25m Rapid Fire Pistol
|Bronze
|Sameer
|Junior Men’s 25m Standard Pistol
|Bronze
|Surya Pratap Singh, Pankaj Mukheja & Sartaj Singh Tiwana
|Junior Men’s Team 50m Rifle 3 Positions
|Bronze
|Naamya Kapoor, Vibhuti Bhatia & Esha Singh
|Junior Women’s Team 25m Pistol
|Bronze
|Tejaswani
|Junior Women’s 25m Standard Pistol
|Bronze
|Tilottama Sen
|Junior Women’s 10m Air Rifle
|Bronze
|Tiyana
|Junior Women’s 50m Pistol
|Bronze
|Nancy & Sri Karthik Sabari Raj Ravishankar
|Junior Mixed Team 10m Air Rifle
|Bronze
|Payal Kuldeep Khatri & Sahil Vijay Dudhane
|Junior Mixed Team 25m Standard Pistol
|Bronze
|Ranking
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|27
|16
|15
|58
|2
|India
|12
|10
|13
|35
|3
|South Korea
|3
|5
|6
|14
|4
|Ukraine
|3
|3
|3
|9
|5
|Germany
|3
|2
|6
|11
|6
|United States
|3
|1
|5
|9
|7
|Norway
|2
|2
|2
|6
|8
|Switzerland
|1
|3
|1
|5
|9
|Serbia
|1
|2
|2
|5
|10
|Austria
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|France
|0
|3
|0
|3
|12
|Italy
|0
|2
|0
|2
|13
|Iran
|0
|1
|3
|4
|14
|Finland
|0
|1
|1
|2
|14
|Poland
|0
|1
|1
|2
|16
|Czech Republic
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Denmark
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Greece
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Uzbekistan
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Mongolia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|21
|Hungary
|0
|0
|2
|2
|22
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
