ISSF World Shooting Championships 2022: Indian Medal Winners List and Medal Tally

This was the first edition of the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Shooting Championships, which featured 78 events and also served as as qualification event for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The country's tally now stands at 12 gold, 10 silver, and 13 bronze medals, as per a press release from the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). They are second in the medal table behind China, who has won a total of 58 medals - 27 gold, 16 silver and 15 bronze.

Rhythm Sangwan, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Manu Bhaker, Arjun Babota were among the many medal winners in the senior category, while the likes of Esha Singh, Samrat Rana and more clinched medals in the junior category.

Here is a look at the ISSF World Shooting Championships 2022 Indian Medal Winners and the medal tally:

ISSF World Shooting Championships 2022 India Medal Winners

Medallist(s) Event Medal Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil Men’s 10m Air Rifle Gold Arjun Babuta, Kiran Ankush Jadhav & Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil Men’s Team 10m Air Rifle Gold Sagar Dangi, Samrat Rana & Varun Tomar Junior Men’s Team 10m Air Pistol Gold Udhayveer Sidhu Junior Men’s 25m Pistol Gold Udhayveer Sidhu Junior Men’s 25m Standard Pistol Gold Sri Karthik Sabari Raj, Divyansh Singh Panwar & Jain Vidit Junior Men’s Team 10m Air Rifle Gold Shikha Narwal, Esha Singh & Varsha Singh Junior Women’s Team 10m Air Pistol Gold Esha Singh Junior Women’s 25m Pistol Gold Ramita Junior Women’s 10m Air Rifle Gold Tilottama Sen, Nancy & Ramita Junior Wen’s Team 10m Air Rifle Gold Divanshi Junior Women’s 50m Pistol Gold Esha Singh & Samrat Rana Junior Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol Gold Palak, Rhythm Sangwan & Yuvika Tomar Women’s Team 10m Air Pistol Silver Manu Bhaker, Abhidnya Ashok Patil & Rhythm Sangwan Women’s Team 25m Air Pistol Silver Rhythm Sangwan Women’s 25m Standard Pistol Silver Simranpreet Kaur Brar & Anish Bhanwala Mixed Team 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Silver Sagar Dangi Junior Men’s 10m Air Pistol Silver Sameer Junior Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Silver Abhinav Choudhary Junior Men’s 50m Air Pistol Silver Varsha Singh Junior Women’s 50m Pistol Silver Shikha Narwal & Sagar Dangi Junior Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol Silver Manvi Singh & Sameer Junior Mixed Team 25m Standard Pistol Silver Vijayveer Sidhu Men’s 25m Standard Pistol Bronze Niraj Kumar, Swapnil Kusale & Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Men’s Team 50m Rifle 3 Positions Bronze Mehuli Ghosh, Meghana Sajjanar & Elavenil Valarivan Women’s Team 10m Air Rifle Bronze Varun Tomar Junior Men’s 10m Air Pistol Bronze Sameer, Udhayveer Sidhu & Adarsh Singh Junior Men’s Team 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Bronze Sameer Junior Men’s 25m Standard Pistol Bronze Surya Pratap Singh, Pankaj Mukheja & Sartaj Singh Tiwana Junior Men’s Team 50m Rifle 3 Positions Bronze Naamya Kapoor, Vibhuti Bhatia & Esha Singh Junior Women’s Team 25m Pistol Bronze Tejaswani Junior Women’s 25m Standard Pistol Bronze Tilottama Sen Junior Women’s 10m Air Rifle Bronze Tiyana Junior Women’s 50m Pistol Bronze Nancy & Sri Karthik Sabari Raj Ravishankar Junior Mixed Team 10m Air Rifle Bronze Payal Kuldeep Khatri & Sahil Vijay Dudhane Junior Mixed Team 25m Standard Pistol Bronze

ISSF World Shooting Championships 2022 Medal Tally

Ranking Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 27 16 15 58 2 India 12 10 13 35 3 South Korea 3 5 6 14 4 Ukraine 3 3 3 9 5 Germany 3 2 6 11 6 United States 3 1 5 9 7 Norway 2 2 2 6 8 Switzerland 1 3 1 5 9 Serbia 1 2 2 5 10 Austria 1 0 0 1 11 France 0 3 0 3 12 Italy 0 2 0 2 13 Iran 0 1 3 4 14 Finland 0 1 1 2 14 Poland 0 1 1 2 16 Czech Republic 0 1 0 1 16 Denmark 0 1 0 1 16 Greece 0 1 0 1 16 Uzbekistan 0 1 0 1 16 Mongolia 0 1 0 1 21 Hungary 0 0 2 2 22 Pakistan 0 0 1 1