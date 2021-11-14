Its mission accomplished for Bengaluru's women cyclists

A unique feature of the two-day event that was held near Hoskote in the outskirts of the city was the ride course -- a 50 km loop starting from Vishnu Bhavan and ending at the same point on Kolar Road, Bengaluru.

The eight women, who come from different walks of life in the Garden City had set themselves a target to achieve something unique -- covering a distance of nearly 1,000 km distance relay record -- and as Day 1 concluded they were almost halfway through.

History beckons Bengaluru's women cyclists

And as curtains came down on the WUCA-sanctioned event on Sunday (November 14), it was mission accomplished for the women of eight.

"We started at 6.04 am on Saturday (November 13) and had done close to 400 kms. And today (November 14) as we wound up the event at 7pm we had achieved the target we had set for ourselves," said Anjana Deepak, one among the eight cyclists.

The course of the event has already been validated and approved by WUCA. The officials audited the entire duration from start to finish before qualifying the record.

The WUCA is an international organisation involved in attempts related to ultra cycling. There are various categories and records that have been set, something like Point to Point, Circumnavigation and City to City.

Though the eight riders come from different walks of the society, they all are in rugged unison when it comes to their love for cycling.

In the past, these eight women have done some incredible cycling distances of 200, 300, 400 and 600kms in Bengaluru and other parts of India.

The latest feat is a new faether in the cap for these eight women of power! Way to go!