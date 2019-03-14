English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Jack Singh Brar finishes in style to share Kenya Open lead

By Opta
Jack Singh Brar finishes in style to share Kenya Open lead

Nairobi, March 14: Jack Singh Brar picked up five shots in his final four holes to earn a share of the lead at the Kenya Open after day one, the Englishman level with Louis de Jager in Nairobi.

After picking up two shots early into his first round, Singh Brar parred his next 11 holes and did not look primed for an assault on the summit of the leaderboard.

However, an eagle at six – he started on the 10th – proved the catalyst for his day. Another three birdies followed as he finished with a flourish, Singh Brar signing for a 64 to take the clubhouse lead.

He was set to be heading into round two with a one-shot lead until De Jager's birdie at the last also saw him move onto seven under.

Gaganjeet Bhullar is the duo's nearest challenger after a blemish-free 65, while Adri Arnaus and Michael Hoey are a further shot back after day one.

For the second week running, Arnaus started a European Tour event well, the Spaniard laying down a marker in much the same way as he did with an opening-round 67 at the Qatar Masters.

Europe's successful Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn could only card a round of 70, although lady luck was not on his side at the 17th.

Bjorn's approach to the green – his second shot – was so accurate it struck the pin, but the ball rebounded and flew back off the green, leaving the Dane having to scramble to save par.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: european tour golf kenya
    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 21:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 14, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue