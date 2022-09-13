Jaipur Open 2022: Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Abhijit Singh Chadha set to feature in fifth edition

The tournament carries a prize purse of Rs. 40 lakhs. The Pro-Am event will be played on September 18.

A total of 126 players are participating in the tournament including 123 professionals and three amateurs. The tournament features some of the leading Indian professionals such as Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Abhijit Singh Chadha, former champion Shamim Khan (2017), Om Prakash Chouhan, Akshay Sharma, Abhinav Lohan, Arjun Bhati and Varun Parikh, to name a few.

The prominent foreign names in the field are those of Sri Lanka's Mithun Perera and N Thangaraja and Bangladesh's Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain.

The Jaipur-based professionals in the field are Vishal Singh, Hemendra Choudhary, Prakhar Asawa, Girraj Singh Khadka, Rishi Raj Singh Rathore, Yogendra Kumawat, Damodar Kumawat and Ghulam Mohammed Ghori. The field also features Jaipur-based amateurs Manoviraj Shekhawat and Nitesh Bandawla.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said, "We thank Rajasthan Tourism and AU Small Finance Bank for partnering with us in staging the fifth edition of the Jaipur Open, an event which has emerged as a major attraction on the PGTI calendar over the years. A strong field and perfect playing conditions at the Rambagh Golf Club are sure to provide a fascinating contest this week."

Ashok Gupta, Captain, Rambagh Golf Club, said, "We look forward to hosting the top professional golfers in the country during the PGTI's Jaipur Open 2022. We are confident that the golfers will relish the excellent playing conditions at the Rambagh Golf Club. The Jaipur Open, in its fifth edition this year, is one of the most eagerly-awaited events for golf fans in Jaipur as they get to witness the highest quality of golf on display. The tournament inspires youngsters in the city to follow and take up the sport of golf."

Rambagh Golf Club, the premier golfing venue of Rajasthan, is a challenging Par 70 championship course with a yardage of 6303. The course is strategically designed on sandy loam soil and has a picturesque location with beautiful surroundings. Moving around the course, one is afforded with a view of the Rambagh Palace Hotel, Moti Doongri Fort, Nahargarh Fort and the Birla Planetarium.

Source: Media Release